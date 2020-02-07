Young Luke Skywalker Might Appear In The Mandalorian Season 2

After a barnstorming first season, anticipation for whatever The Mandalorian does next is sky-high. Judging by the what we saw in the season 1 finale, the next run will heavily feature Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon, last seen wielding the Darksaber. That in itself should provide enough fodder for eight episodes, but we’re now hearing that one of the most iconic of all Star Wars characters might make an appearance: Luke Skywalker.

According to our sources – the same ones who said [SPOILERS] would be revealed as a traitor in Rise of Skywalker and who told us about the Rey/Palpatine twist in the movie months before it hit theaters – Lucasfilm is “exploring the prospect” of having a post-Return of the Jedi Luke appear. Hamill wouldn’t be playing him, though. Rather, it’d be another actor providing the physical performance while they use CGI to make him look like Luke did when he was younger.

What’s interesting about this is that Luke turning up would actually make sense given what we learned in the final episode. If you’ll recall, we heard Emily Swallow’s Armorer character tell the Mandalorian to take Baby Yoda to “an order of sorcerers called Jedi” for training. In the timeframe that The Mandalorian takes place, there are very few Jedi around, with Luke probably the most high-profile. On top of that, we know he’ll be setting up his doomed Jedi Academy around this time, meaning he’d be able to provide some guidance to Baby Yoda.

But despite that, I’m not sure I want to see this happen. The Mandalorian is busy doing its own thing very well and the last thing it needs is to be wrapped up in the convoluted Skywalker Saga. Introducing Luke into the show would be a massive distraction from the core story of our hero and his relationship with Baby Yoda, and based on what we saw in the first season, Jon Favreau may be resistant to go down this route.

Tell us, though, do you think Lucasfilm should include Luke in the second season of The Mandalorian? Let us know your thoughts down below.