‘He got traumatized’: Woman has most embarrassing experience of her life, and it involves a hearse, a small bladder, and Sabrina Carpenter

All hail our new Queen of the Overshare, @CelinaSpookyBoo, who told all 28.5 million of her TikTok followers about the time she had to go, express-o.

The world we live in is not set up for people who have bowel problems. From IBS to Crohn’s Disease, there are many medical conditions out there that can make needing to go an urgent matter. A lack of public toilet facilities means that people like Celina find themselves caught short all to often, and the case she describes in this video is one such instance:

Celina is a Spooky Season prepper, and has dusted off her hearse in good time for the October celebrations. I’ll bet she’s happy she did, too, as she has set up her retired corpse chariot to help her out when she has to go, on the road.

In a perfect show-and-tell, Celina’s video shows how she opens two car doors on one side of the hearse and uses the pre-attached curtains on the windows as a makeshift modesty screen when she needs to pop a squat. Little did she know that this time around, a knight in shining armor was waiting to save the day.

Seeing a hearse pulled up on the side of the highway, a handsome passer-by decided to step over and offer a helping hand. Celina is pretty sure that he got the shock of his life when he peered over the passenger door to help what he thought would be an undertaker in distress, only to find a woman with a jumpsuit around her ankles, curling out a fresh one as she innocently jammed to Sabrina Carpenter’s catchy hit, ‘Espresso‘.

Celina goes on to express(o) the sheer horror she experienced upon spying the man who spied her, with her final comment in the video being a despairing: “But he knows.” That’s true. And now we all know, too. But don’t feel shame, Celina! We’re all here for you.

People in the comments came out in support of Celina with @nuggiesforlife saying: “the MOMENT you said gallbladder removed I KNEW where this was going. Mine was taken out in Feb. I’m with you sister.” Turns out there’s a name for what happened to Celina, and user @MeredithBurd is all to happy to share: “My sister calls it the Gallbladder Splatter.”

As funny and light-hearted as Celina makes this story, it highlights a real issue that we have in the so-called developed world. Can we really say that we’re an advanced civilization if people with bowel conditions are routinely forced to suffer the indignity of not having a place to go privately? The American Restroom Association advocates for clean public restroom facilities to be made available nationwide.

For Celina’s sake, and all of her gallbladder surgery sisters, wish the ARA well in their mission to make clean toilets accessible to all.

