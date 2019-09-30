Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is getting ever closer, which means we’ll soon know all the secrets that the Sequel Trilogy has been holding back. There’s a bunch of mysteries fans can’t wait to see solved in the conclusion of the Skywalker saga, so we’re expecting there to be a few surprising twists in the tale. But there might just be the odd revelation that’ll come completely out of left-field – like this one.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us about Rey and Palpatine’s special connection, which the always reliable Making Star Wars later confirmed – one character will be revealed as a traitor to their cause in Rise of Skywalker. No, it’s not one of the Resistance ratting out the good guys to the First Order. Apparently, it’s General Hux, who will be revealed to have been a mole this whole time and has actually been working with the Resistance against the First Order and feeding them info on their enemies from the inside.

While some may take issue with this, it’s still a neat reversal of the old Lando twist from the originals. What’s more, it’s something that no one’s ever even considered before. Domhnall Gleeson’s Armitage Hux has always been portrayed as not only totally loyal to the First Order’s cause but also cruel, cowardly and just plain evil. He’s definitely been putting up a good front if this twist turns out to be true

The host of other villains introduced in Episode IX could give the opportunity to show a different side to Hux, though. Richard E. Grant is playing Allegiant General Pryde, who seems to be an even more sinister, higher-ranking officer of the FO. And, of course, there’s Ian McDiarmid back as the biggest bad of all, Emperor Palpatine.

As for why exactly Hux chooses to be a mole, we don’t yet know, but we’ll soon find out how everything goes down when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits cinemas on December 20th.