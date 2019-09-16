There’s been a lot of speculation about Rey’s heritage in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, almost as much as the speculation about how Emperor Palpatine returns. Plus, there’s that pesky mystery of the title: who’s the Skywalker that it refers to? Well, what if we told you that these are all related and we now have the answer?

According to our sources, Rey will be revealed to be not a relative of the Skywalkers or Obi-Wan Kenobi but rather, the granddaughter of Darth Sidious. This will obviously shock Daisy Ridley’s heroine, and she’ll have to reckon with the Dark Side in her blood. However, she’ll ultimately stay with the light and in the end, we’re told she’ll reject her evil heritage and start calling herself a Skywalker.

This same intel has now been confirmed by a separate source, as Making Star Wars has shared their own information that matches up with our earlier report on both counts. As MSW’s Jason Ward succinctly puts it: “[Rey]’s a Palpatine by blood, a Skywalker by choice.” If all this ends up being correct, and it very likely is given that MSW has an excellent track record, it could pretty much sum up the core plot of the movie.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Gallery 1 of 14

Click to skip

























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, our first hint at a connection between these two unlikely relatives came in the second trailer for Rise, which ended with that instantly iconic shot of Rey in a Sith cloak holding a double-edged red lightsaber. We still don’t know exactly what’s going on here, but it seems we can rest assured that she won’t remain on the Dark Side permanently.

Thankfully, there’s not long left now before we get some more answers, as there’s less than 100 days to go until Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker drops into theaters on December 20th and wraps up the Skywalker saga in what will hopefully be a fitting and pleasing manner.