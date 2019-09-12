Ever since the title was revealed along with the movie’s first trailer, fans have been wondering just who is the Skywalker referred to in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Does it refer to a resurrected Luke? A redeemed Ben Solo? Leia? Does it mean that Rey is really a member of the family, after all? Well, we now know the answer, but before we divulge it, be warned that spoilers lie ahead.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us Ewan McGregor was returning as Obi-Wan, and that Black Knight was coming to the MCU, both of which have since been confirmed – the Skywalker that the title is talking about is actually Rey. We previously reported that Daisy Ridley’s heroine will be revealed as the granddaughter of Emperor Palpatine in Rise, with the villain trying to coax her over to the Dark Side. By the end of the movie, however, she’ll reject her evil heritage and instead choose to call herself Skywalker.

The title makes sense, supposedly, as she’ll rise again as Rey Skywalker, with the last scene seeing her announcing herself under the assumed name. This is something that’s also been corroborated by Making Star Wars, who’ve detailed what they’ve heard Rise‘s final shot will be. Apparently, it’ll see Rey at Luke’s old homestead on Tatooine, thereby bringing the Skywalker saga full circle.

If true, this is almost like a blend of a few theories that were going around, in that it would connect Rey to both Palpatine and the Skywalkers and also touch on the concept that “Skywalker” could be a new order of Force users following the end of the Jedi. Rey adopting the name could show that Skywalker stands for all that’s good in the galaxy, meaning Anakin’s fall from grace has finally been redeemed.

In any case, we’ll find out for sure if all this is correct sooner rather than later, as there’s now less than 100 days to go until we can see the movie for ourselves when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker drops into cinemas on December 20th.