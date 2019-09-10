With Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker quickly approaching now, and looking to bring the story that George Lucas began with A New Hope in 1977 to a fitting conclusion, the buzz and sense of expectation surrounding the movie has certainly begun to heighten as fans anxiously wait to see if the film will be more of a crowd-pleaser than The Last Jedi

Unfortunately, Rian Johnson’s entry into the saga became the most divisive Star Wars movie yet thanks to the fact that it made some very controversial changes to the established mythology. How Episode IX will ultimately fare remains to be seen, but it at least looks as if Lucasfilm is now ready to kick off the promotional campaign in earnest.

While we’ve already received two trailers, two posters and a bunch of photos, we can only imagine that there’s a sizable marketing barrage coming our way over the next few months and to remind us all that there’s only 100 days to go until The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters, the studio has now dropped a quick promo which you check out down below.

New Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Photos Tease Rey's Dark Turn 1 of 12

While there’s not really anything in the way of fresh footage here, the clip’s still a nice little reminder that the movie will be here before we know it. And again, we imagine a lot more is coming down the pipeline. After all, this is the last theatrical release for the franchise for a while, so you can bet that Lucasfilm will be doing everything they can to make sure it meets or even surpasses the $2 billion mark at the box office.

Whether it’ll be able to perform that well or not given the bad taste that The Last Jedi left in many fans’ mouths remains to be seen, but we’ll find out how divisive Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ends up being, and how well it goes over with the fanbase, when it hits cinemas on December 20th.