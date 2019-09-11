Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to wrap up the entire Skywalker saga, so hopes are high that it’ll be able to conclude both the Sequel Trilogy and the whole nine-movie journey in a satisfying way. And it’s not just through its plot that it will have to do this. Apparently, the final shot of the film will go someway to making us feel like the legend of the Skywalker family has been tied up with a bow. But what could it be?

Well, Making Star Wars has shared a rumor that, if true, may tell us exactly how Episode IX will end. According to them, the last scene of The Rise of Skywalker will bring things full circle by returning to the setting of the opening of A New Hope, as we’ll see Rey on the Lars homestead on Tatooine, where Luke grew up. A local will spot Daisy Ridley’s heroine and comment to her that they haven’t seen anyone near this place for a long time. She’ll then ask Rey her name. Her reply? “Rey. Rey Skywalker.” Cue iris wipe and John Williams’ theme.

New Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Photos Tease Rey's Dark Turn 1 of 12

Click to skip





















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Obviously, this last line raises a lot of questions if indeed MSW’s report is accurate. For one, does this mean Rey will be revealed as a member of the clan? Or is she simply taking on the name in honor of her fallen mentor Luke and friend Leia? Furthermore, is this confirmation of that theory that Skywalker will become a new term for Force users? And why would Rey settle down on Tatooine in the first place?

Given that we’ve already heard that Rey is apparently related to Palpatine, it seems likely that she’s assumed this name in honor of Luke and Leia, or something along those lines, but this obviously still raises a lot of questions. And hopefully we’ll get some answers to them when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.