A Quiet Place Is Getting Its Own Video Game

A Quiet Place is soon to be a new survival horror video game.

It’s based on of the film franchise of the same name, in which people live in a post-apocalyptic world where monsters roam who will detect and hunt you down if you make a noise.

Both A Quiet Place and its sequel garnered critical acclaim, and we’ll admit, it does sound like a fresh take on the survival horror genre.

A website is already live for the game, which is being developed by iLLOGIKA, EP1T0ME and Saber Interactive. Other than its developers, the website has little information about the game, other than saying it will be coming in 2022. In addition, the website contains the tagline, “Experience an untold story of survival in the A Quiet Place universe,” implying the story will expand upon the world of the John Krasinski-directed films.

However, Sabe Interactive did release a statement to IGN expanding upon what the game would be all about.

“This first official video game set in the terrifying A Quiet Place universe will deliver an original story and gameplay that captures the compelling suspense, emotion and drama for which the series is famous…The game is in development by iLLOGIKA, the Montreal-based studio with veteran talent from the Rainbow Six and Far Cry franchises, and published by Saber Interactive, the Embracer Group company behind the hit game World War Z and the upcoming Evil Dead: The Game.”

Krasinski has previously said he’s open to the idea of making a third installment of the franchise, so it remains to be seen whether the upcoming game would tie in with a potential third film or not.

A Quiet Place Part II was released in theaters back in May 2021 after more than a year’s delay from its original planned March 2020 release due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It starred Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe all reprising their roles from the previous films and newcomers Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou joining the cast. Krasinski also returned briefly for a flashback sequence.

We’ll have to see how the game version of A Quiet Place adapts the terror of the films when it releases sometime in 2022.