A Quiet Place 3 Might Be On The Cards Says John Krasinski

“Your father will always protect you. Your father will always protect you. Always.”

Named as Rotten Tomatoes’ best-reviewed horror movie in 2018, A Quiet Place was nothing short of a monumental success for writer-director-actor, John Krasinski. With a huge box office haul of over $340 million, off a budget of around only $20 million, it’s clear why a sequel was ultimately greenlit by Paramount.

And with A Quiet Place: Part II on track for its scheduled March 20th release, questions have now arisen regarding a third outing in the critically acclaimed science fiction horror series. Interestingly, The Office star – who co-wrote and directed the first duo of flicks – says he’s open to the idea of A Quiet Place 3.

Courtesy of Total Film (via their sister publication, Games Radar), Krasinski explained that he “set up a couple of tiny Easter eggs” in A Quiet Place: Part II that “would allow for more mythology” and a possible third movie. That said, he was quick to add:

But, being a Boston Catholic, I can’t be like, ‘Yeah, of course, there’ll be a third!’ No, not at all. I haven’t heard from the studio that they want a third one. But the good news is that the studio and I are on the same page. In that this isn’t one of those franchises where we keep pumping them out if they make money.

New Image For A Quiet Place: Part II Introduces Cillian Murphy’s Stranger 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

He continued on, emphasizing that he would only make A Quiet Place 3 if he had “an original idea that is really beloved by people,” which may be similar to the unique ideas that he came up with in Part II. Set in a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by blind extraterrestrial beasties that hunt humans using sound, A Quiet Place: Part II looks like a promising follow-up and we can’t wait to check it out.

But tell us, will you be creeping quietly into cinemas to see the second installment this March? Or are you going to give it a wide berth? Chime in down below and let us know.