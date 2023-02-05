A war of words rages as ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ gets compared to ‘Destiny’

The absolute discourse nuclear bomb that is Hogwarts Legacy looks doomed around its launch, with a highly publicized leak having everyone think one thing: isn’t this just Destiny with magic?

Hogwarts Legacy has had almost all the hype for it doused in the ongoing discussion surrounding J.K. Rowling and the transphobic climate she has created in the Wizarding World. Rowling has continuously made transphobic comments as well as allied herself further right on the political wings.

Thanks to this, Hogwarts Legacy is under constant fire. The vitriol has seen considerable leaks, with the latest seeing the user interface prematurely revealed. Yes, it does look an awful lot like Bungie’s 2014 sci-fi shooter-looter Destiny.

So the Hogwarts game is just a low-grade Destiny ripoff and the devs are in full panic mode trying to scrub the internet of proof before release pic.twitter.com/miBr0h8eAc — VƎX Werewolf #OpenDnD (@vexwerewolf) February 4, 2023

The look of it is highly underwhelming given how big the budget and hype has been for Legacy. But there’s another layer to this that doesn’t involve Rowling, but just the perceived laziness of game design. Every major open-world game of the last five years is to be optimized for consoles. Absolutely nothing wrong with accessible UI, but goodness it’s dull.

The one-size-fits-all approach has worked in the past, but given the heights AAA games Hogwarts Legacy represents, it should be much more innovative. Warner Bros. has not been happy with the leaks, with nearly every account to post the ill-fated screenshot getting a DMCA takedown.

In light of the Hogwarts Legacy leaks, I think we should leave inventory screens with tons of unnecessary slots and sliders behind if we ever wish to progress as a species pic.twitter.com/OTG7rgdQay — Zingus (@Zingus5) February 5, 2023

Funnily enough, the Destiny comparisons don’t end with the UI. Others have taken note of the box art (which to be fair, is very cliché and industry-favored) looking rather familiar as well.

Perhaps what we’ve really learned from Hogwarts Legacy is studios are very afraid to take risks. Big games are increasingly homogenized and open-world RPGs look very similar. Every map has the same basic ideas, with it treating locations as collectibles. Then there are the actual collectibles. Throw in a few tough boss battle spots, and a few fast travel points, and you’ve got a AAA RPG.

Hogwarts Legacy will fully launch on Feb. 10.