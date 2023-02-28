All ‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’ species revealed during February’s Pokémon Presents

Pokémon Day is on Feb. 27, because on that day in 1996, the first Pokémon games were released in Japan. As a part of the celebrations, The Pokémon Company usually puts out a Pokémon Presents, a short video announcing the next year of Pokémon. The announcements vary across different types of media, as they announce updates for their mobile games like Pokémon Go or new updates to their Trading Card Game, or even a new Netflix collaboration, as they did this year.

But, they almost always announce a new update for the mainline games, albeit sans announcing a new Pokémon game. No, instead they announced the DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet entitled The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. The downloadable content is split between two parts, The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk. The Teal Mask is set to release in the Fall of 2023 while The Indigo Disk is slated for the Winter.

Alongside the DLC announcement, The Pokémon Company also announced a number of new Pokémon that will be coming with the content, as well as two that will be arriving in the main game. So, let’s take a look at all the new Pokémon revealed during the February 2023 Pokémon Presents.

Iron Leaves and Walking Wake

We’ll start with the two Pokémon that will be in the latest games. The pair are called Paradox Pokémon and each one can be found in a different game. Iron Leaves will be available to catch in Pokémon Violet while Walking Wake will be available in Pokémon Scarlet. They are both linked to Tera Raid Battle events that will be coming soon to those games so be sure to be on the lookout for when their events start.

Walking Wake is a Dragon and Water-Type Pokémon while Iron Leaves is a Grass and Psychic-Type. Iron Leaves is green and resembles a deer, while Walking Wake is blue and almost looks like a velociraptor. Walking Wake seems to be the past form of the Pokémon Suicune, and Iron Leaves seems to be the futuristic form of Virizion.

Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti

We don’t know much about this trio of Pokémon, but we do know that they will be featured in the first part of the DLC, The Teal Mask. This segment takes you from the Paldea region to Kitakami, a land that can’t help but draw comparisons to Hisui from Pokémon Legends: Arceus. It is safe to assume that Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti are Legendary Pokémon, as they are somewhat worshipped in Kitakami for protecting the land in the past.

Ogerpon

The game mascot of The Teal Mask, we also don’t know much about Ogerpon. They resemble some leaves wearing a mask, and they are almost certainly a Grass-Type Pokémon.

Terapagos

The last Pokémon to be revealed was Terapagos, the game mascot for the second part of the DLC, The Indigo Disk. Terapagos should look familiar to anyone who has played the new games, as it looks like the Terastal phenomenon that was introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. It seems to be based on a turtle, one that has the shimmer of a Tera-Type Pokémon.

In addition to these seven Pokémon that are set to come to the 2022 titles, the DLC will also be bringing over 200 Pokémon that are not in the game currently, expanding the Pokédex. These Pokémon include such favorites as Chingling, Shiftry, Metagross, and Dewgong. If altering the look of your character is more your speed, you will not be disappointed as the DLC will be bringing several new uniforms to each game as well.

On top of all that, if you buy the DLC by Oct. 31, 2023, you will receive a code for a special Hisuian Zoroark that knows the move Happy Hour, has the Charismatic Mark, and whose Tera Type is Dark. The code will be for used in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. The fine print does mention that the Pokémon might be able to be obtained some other way in the future, so maybe don’t buy the DLC early if the only reason you’re getting it is for the Zoroark.

That was all the information about the new Pokémon revealed in the Pokémon Presents. Of course, this does not mean that these will be all the new Pokémon coming to the game in the DLC, this would have just been a taste of what is to come. We will update you when more are revealed in the future.

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are available now on the Nintendo Switch.