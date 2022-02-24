Less than three months since Dragon Age 4 lost its creative director, BioWare has announced via a blog post that another one of the game’s executive producers has left the studio, while maintaining the work is coming along great.

Christian Dailey, who started working on the project as a producer in late 2020 after Mark Darrah and Casey Hudson left the studio, has now also resigned, according to BioWare’s general manager Gary McKay. The exec wrote that they’re really getting into the nitty-gritty of development, which they claim is going great despite all these dropouts.

“For the next Dragon Age, we are right in the middle of production, which is a great feeling,” McKay writes. “Our blueprint was completed last year, so we’re now focused on building out our vision: creating amazing environments, deep characters, strong gameplay, impactful writing, emotional cinematics – and much more. The blueprint for the game is well understood and the team is focused. As we continue our journey, we wanted to wish Christian Dailey a heartfelt farewell from BioWare.”

BioWare’s history in the past couple of years has been plagued with numerous departures, so much so in fact, that many folks quip about the studio needing to change its name because none of the original members are left standing.

Image via BioWare / Dragon Age 4

Now, as another one bites the dust and the shadow of concern looms over the troubled production of Dragon Age 4, will BioWare manage to deliver a next-gen game worthy of its reputation as the era-defining RPG developer of the 2000s?

That’s a question only time can answer, though whether that’ll be in 18 months as recent reports have optimistically suggested, or much longer than that, is anyone’s guess.