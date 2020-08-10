Apex Legends Artist Seemingly Leaks New Weapon Type

Apex Legends Season 6 is just around the corner, but it looks as if new content even further afield than the upcoming drop has just been leaked.

According to prolific Apex data miner Shrugtal, official art for the battle royale discovered over on ArtStation appears to have outed a brand new weapon type headed to Kings Canyon and World’s Edge, and this one could be a total game-changer. There’s always a chance that findings like these could be altered in some shape or form, of course, but given the image’s source and its recent removal from the website, it certainly seems as if the leak is genuine. As always, however, folks on the internet have been lightning-fast in grabbing the environmental art before it disappeared, and you can check it out for yourself via the gallery below.

Yes, the weapon circled is, in fact, a compound bow, and it’s accompanied by what appears to be a Wingman and Triple Take, suggesting that the silent but deadly tool is to be introduced as world loot alongside Apex‘s existing pool pickups. It’s worth noting, too, that a new ammo type (colored black and yellow in the above image) can be spotted laying nearby, which could either be arrows for the aforementioned compound or something else entirely.

It’s not outside the realms of possibility that bows could be coming as part of a new limited-time mode alongside Season 6, which would make for the perfect avenue for Respawn to test the weapon ahead of its potential insertion into the main game, should feedback be positive. Ultimately, we’ll just have to wait and see, but in the meantime, be sure to let us know what you make of the situation in the usual place below!

Apex Legends Season 6 kicks off next week, August 18th. See here for everything we know so far.