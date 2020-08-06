Watch: Apex Legends Season 6 Trailer Reveals A New Legend

After strange events began unfolding in Apex Legends, hinting that Season 6 of the battle royale could be fast approaching, we’ve now got a meaty new trailer which shows off what we’ve all been waiting to see.

Yes, the video above introduces a brand new Legend in the form of Rampart, who’ll be with us on August 18th. Described as a “21-year-old British-Indian and private business owner,” Rampart holds her own in the dangerous wild west world of the Outlands with the help of “a heavy-mounted turret and backpack full of scrap metal.” She’s also said to be “an expert modder who made her name in underground fight clubs, [who] talks big and has the ballistics to back it up.” And even from just this brief look at her we get in the trailer, we’re already intrigued to learn more about the newest addition to the roster.

It won’t just be Rampart who arrives with Season 6, though. Far from it, in fact, as Respawn has also teased that players can expect “a new energy SMG (the Volt), a Battle Pass with over 100 new items, including Legendary Skins and holo-sprays” and much, much more. So, lots to get excited about then, and it all begins on the 18th of this month.

Apex Legends Gallery 1 of 15

Click to skip



























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As a game that had a bit of a rocky period shortly after launch, Apex Legends has truly turned things around over the last year or so. Most of the new Seasons have been well-received – though there have been a few stumbles along the way – and it’s still one of the most popular battle royale titles out there. Respawn’s commitment to keeping things fresh and fun has also gone a long way in ensuring that people return for more and Season 6 looks like it’ll be another winner for them.

Thankfully, it won’t be long now before we find out for sure if that’s the case, as Apex Legends Season 6 is barrelling down on its release date, and you can be sure that the developers will have more to share in the lead-up to launch. After all, they’ve no doubt got a few surprises in store for us that we’ve still yet to hear about.