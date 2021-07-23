Apex Legends Developer Is Hiring For A New Unannounced Single-Player Game

Despite Apex Legends requiring its constant care and attention and a portion of the studio already believed to be working on a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, it would seem Respawn Entertainment still hasn’t reached the threshold of its ambition. As spotted by VG247, the developer has recently commenced a recruitment drive on its dedicated hiring portal, with several positions, including lead technical game designer and senior combat designer, open for applicants to submit their résumé.

While specific details about the mysterious project are currently few and far between, creative director Mohammad Alavi describes the experience as a brand new single-player adventure being crafted by a small team with a “history of dreaming big and making splashes.”

Generally speaking, the above is excellent news for any gamer with a particular interest in the content Respawn delivers, though fans of Titanfall will no doubt consider it bittersweet. While parent company EA continues to maintain its stance that the first-person shooter series isn’t dead and could be revisited in the future, the lack of any immediate plans to deliver a third installment has proven contentious, to say the least.

With the announcement of this latest venture, it would certainly appear as though Titanfall 3 has become little more than a lost cause, though who knows what the future holds. At the very least, it won’t be until the popularity of Apex Legends – which is due to enter its tenth season next month – dies down, an inevitability which all signs point to not be the case for many years to come.

As for the focal point of this particular story, we’ll keep you updated as and when more details emerge, so stay tuned.