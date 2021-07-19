How To Complete Apex Legends Season 10 Teaser Event

With Apex Legends Season 10 believed to be on course for an early August launch, Respawn has started firing up its hype machine a few weeks ahead of the big day with its first in-game teaser. While not a proper event in the same vein as, say, the battle royale’s ongoing limited-time Thrillseekers extravaganza, players partaking in this Easter egg hunt will be rewarded for their efforts with a new, cool-looking gun charm to add to their collection.

In order to get your hands on the adornment, you’ll need to boot up the game and head over to Season 7 map Olympus. Once you and your crew have feet on the ground, start scouting different locations for the presence of a mysterious amulet. This trinket is guaranteed to spawn in every match, but in only one of the following two areas: Gardens and Icarus.

Apex Legends Gallery

Once the artifact has been located, simply interact with it to trigger a brief scripted scene. Shortly after this, banners overhead should begin cycling between different logos – believed to represent each of the upcoming Legend’s abilities – and culminate in the appearance of a small hologram in the shape of a moth.

What all of this means remains to be seen, of course, but once the light show dissipates, a Micro-Drone gun charm will be left behind on the floor for you and your squad to pick up. Whether this cosmetic item is intended to stick around after Season 10’s start isn’t clear, so we’d definitely recommend that collectors jump on this teaser ASAP, just in case.

We expect more Apex Legends Season 10 hints to start popping up over the next few weeks, so stay tuned for further developments.