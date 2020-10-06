New Apex Legends Leak Reveals A Bunch Of Skins For Halloween 2020

Just like last year, it’s looking like Respawn Entertainment intends to celebrate Halloween in Apex Legends with a big event filled with all sorts of spooky shenanigans.

Earlier today, the battle royale’s latest Collection event, Aftermarket, went live across all platforms, bringing with it not just new playable content in the form of limited-time mode Flashpoint, but a long-awaited addition to matchmaking. Players can finally team up with and play against other contenders in the Apex Games across Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC and can enjoy drastically reduced queue times to boot. It’s worth noting, of course, that the feature remains in beta right now, so any and all feedback, no matter how small or seemingly inconsequential, is worth sending the developer’s way in order to help it make cross-play the best it can be.

Digression aside, data miners have already gone digging in the depths of Aftermarket‘s update and discovered a host of unreleased assets clearly intended to be made available alongside an upcoming Halloween celebration. You can check out some awesome-looking skins for Crypto, Loba, Gibraltar and several others in the gallery below.

As for when fans can expect to get their hands on the suitably spooky garments shown above, reputable leaker Shrugtal believes October 22nd is the date worth making a mental note of, though it’s currently not clear how rewards will be distributed this time around or, for that matter, if the occasion will be accompanied by anything other than new wardrobe additions.

Those that have been regularly visiting Kings Canyon and World’s Edge over the last 12 months will no doubt remember that Respawn celebrated Apex‘s first Halloween with an alternate night version of the former map, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see that make a return, at the very least. If the studio is feeling exceptionally generous, this could also serve as the staging ground for some initial Season 7 teasers which, by then, will only be a few weeks away.

We’ll keep you posted on that front but until then, be sure to let us know down below, which of the skins revealed in today’s leak you’re most looking forward to unlocking when Halloween returns to Apex Legends later this month!