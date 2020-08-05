Apex Legends Player Reveals What Caustic Looks Like Under The Mask

One Apex Legends player with time on their hands ahead of Season 6’s arrival has found a new hobby to indulge in.

Caustic, the, let’s say, morally questionable scientist with a penchant for concocting poisonous substances, has been the subject of much curiosity since his introduction for a very specific reason. He, like Bloodhound and Octane, has never been seen without his facial gear, leading many to wonder just what the man under the mask looks like. Thanks to the concerted efforts of Reddit user IAmDeadWood, however, we finally know what the Toxic Trapper looks like, and it’s probably not what you’re expecting.

You can check out Alexander Nox in all his glory for yourselves below:

Surprised by the smile? So are we, but perhaps even more unnerving is the uncanny resemblance to Santa Claus. Indeed, fans responding to the thread in question have immediately likened his visage to that of the jolly, bearded fellow, though we imagine you probably wouldn’t want to receive any gifts that this knock-off would be willing to give.

It’s worth noting too, of course, that this version of the character’s face should technically be considered non-canon. Respawn clearly never intended for fans to remove Caustic’s mask in this manner, so it could very well be the case that what we see here is an unfinished version or placeholder that was never meant to be seen. Until the studio makes an official comment, it’s probably best to assume that’s the case.

As for Apex Legends Season 6, we expect an announcement to arrive anytime now for the successor to Fortune’s Favor. If the rumors are true, players could be heading to a brand new map when the update arrives later this month. Stay tuned for further developments.