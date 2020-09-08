Apex Legends Players Discover Infinite Ability Glitch For Octane

For games such as Apex Legends, which receive content updates and patches on a regular basis, exploits are somewhat expected. As is the nature of the development process, testing in a developer environment can only go so far to catch unintentional, potentially game-breaking bugs, and while this particular glitch isn’t that serious, it’s certainly noticeable.

As documented over on Reddit, user ZyroZen notes how, following a bout of server lag just after they activated Octane’s Stim ability, the animation became stuck, preventing the delivery system from disappearing when it should have. You can check it out via the link below.

For those not familiar with Octane’s unique skillset, Stim triggers a sizable 30% movement speed buff on the Legend that usually only lasts for several seconds. Fortunately, while the needle remains stuck in his chest following the lag spike, the heightened agility triggered by the vial’s green serum doesn’t remain and is simply a visual hiccup. ZyroZen can be seen traversing the Firing Range area at normal speed despite looking as if they’ve just consumed some of the mystery juice, making for some humorous reloading animations as a result.

Given that this discovery is relatively harmless, then, it’s unlikely that a fix will be high on developer Respawn’s to-do list, especially as, if recent leaks are to be believed, it currently appears to have its hands full with cross-platform play. The highly requested feature allows folks to play with or against each other online regardless of their platform preference and is already available in games such as Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone. And if all goes well, Apex Legends could be joining the club within the next couple of months. See here for the full story.