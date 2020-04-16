Apex Legends Reveals New Twitch Prime Skin For Wraith

Twitch Prime members can now get their hands on an exclusive new skin for Wraith in Apex Legends, Respawn Entertainment has announced.

Forgotten in the Void is available free of charge for all subscribers to the platform from today until next month and requires only that those with eligibility sign into the battle royale’s dedicated Twitch page (link below) to grab a download code. Unlike the character’s strictly black-only default costume, this version of Wraith has been splashed with liberal amounts of vibrant purples and pinks that surely won’t be to everyone’s tastes.

For the low, low price of nothing, however, who are we to complain? Check out the limited-time outfit for yourselves via the gallery below:

Forgotten in the Void is the second of six Twitch-exclusive skins to be released over the course of this year and follows March’s similarly flamboyant Lucky Charmer getup for Holographic Trickster, Mirage. The four remaining cosmetic drops have yet to be revealed, of course, though with Apex‘s coloful cast numbering way beyond the slots allocated for this promotion, it goes without saying that some will be left out.

What with Wattson, Octane and Crypto having already been the subject of such events in the past, we’re willing to hazard a guess and say that Respawn will prioritize the likes of Gibraltar and Revenant for future months.

We’ll be sure to let you know as and when those arrive, but in the meantime, there’s plenty to be getting on with in-game. The Old Ways, Bloodhound’s own Town Takeover extravaganza, kicked off last week, bringing with it a host of new rewards and gameplay features for Apex Legends players to enjoy. If you’ve yet to jump in and check it out, see here for everything you need to know.