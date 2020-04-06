Watch: Apex Legends The Old Ways Event Trailer Reveals New Cosmetics, Modes And More

The next major event for Apex Legends is almost here.

Confirmed last week, The Old Ways sees legendary hunter Bloodhound get his own Town Takeover event to follow Wraith and Octane, this time in the form of a limited-time PvE event. Available from tomorrow, Bloodhound’s Trials tasks the usual three-man squad with teaming up to face a new threat. Prowlers, extremely aggressive wild animals first seen in Respawn’s Titanfall series, have found their way into Kings Canyon and started reproducing like rabbits.

As a means of thinning the herd on both sides, so to speak, both human and beast will go head to head to see who comes out on top. Succeed in fending off the onslaught and you’ll be richly rewarded with rare loot, including legendary rarity weapons and armor. Fail, and, well, let’s just say this latest invasive species won’t go wanting for food anytime soon. Check out the trailer above for a taste of what’s to come.

As expected, completing various challenges included in a free event track over the duration of the event will unlock a number of permanent cosmetics, with a few also being reserved for sale in Apex’s premium in-game store. It’s worth noting, of course, that Bloodhound’s Trials will take place in the newly-returned Kings Canyon which, alongside Duos Mode, are confirmed at long last to be sticking around for good. The original map will be available on a rotational basis alongside World’s Edge and, presumably, any arenas added in the future.

Apex Legends – The Old Ways runs from April 7th to the 21st. For a complete breakdown of everything on offer for the event’s two-week duration, see here.