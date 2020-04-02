Respawn Announces New Apex Legends Event For Bloodhound

It looks like the current period of quietness in Apex Legends is about to come to an end.

Ever since the conclusion of collection event System Override, players have been getting back into the usual routine of grinding ranked modes and waiting for the next big event to kick off. Thankfully, Respawn is well aware of the need to keep things feeling fresh and are now ready to bring us the battle royale’s next notable content update.

Over on Twitter, the developer has revealed the upcoming Old Ways event, which will take a deep dive into Bloodhound’s backstory. See for yourself below:

Learn the truth of the Old Ways and see a scared youth become the fearsome Bloodhound in the newest installment of Stories from the Outlands: "The Old Ways". Watch now: https://t.co/lA5U69kK8Q pic.twitter.com/5rOdPOmXL9 — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) April 2, 2020

Teasing what gamers can expect come next week, here’s what Respawn had to say in a press release that went out alongside the announcement:

Beginning April 7, Respawn will invite Apex Legends players to follow Bloodhound’s trail in the upcoming “The Old Ways” Lore Event. One of the greatest game hunters the Frontier has ever seen, Bloodhound, will receive their own Town Takeover on World’s Edge, where players will need to battle ferocious Prowlers for their chance at high-tier loot. Exclusive cosmetics will be available to players that complete the Old Ways Event’s daily challenges with even more The Old Ways-themed items available through the Direct Purchase Shop. The Old Ways event runs through April 21.

But wait, there’s more. The Old Ways event will also bring about something very, very exciting, as on April 7th, Duos will permanently be added to Apex Legends. We’ll also be getting an all-new prize track, event-exclusive legendary and rare skins, and much, much more, all of which is detailed below:

Duos & Kings Canyon – Starting on April 7, Duos will be permanently added to the game alongside Trios, along with a permanent map rotation that gives players the ability to play Duos or Trios on Kings Canyon and World’s Edge. Town Takeover – Bloodhound’s Trials – An enclosed area in the northwest portion of World’s Edge, Bloodhound’s Trials boasts a large population of prowlers. Teams can battle against a hoard of prowlers to claim high-tier loot as a reward. But players must beware of the most dangerous game: fellow Legends scavenging goods for themselves. Exploring the enclosure with a certain hunter on your side will be most rewarding. The Old Ways Exclusive Event Prize Track – With The Old Ways event, Respawn is delivering an all-new prize track with rewards inspired by the latest Stories from the Outlands: The Old Ways digital short. Similar to past events, players will be able to earn up to 1000 points per challenge set and the challenge set will refresh at a daily rate. Direct Purchase Shop – Event-exclusive legendary and rare skins inspired by the aesthetics and themes of The Old Ways digital short will be available in the shop. The Old Ways Event also marks the return of the Legendary Hunt Skins. All 8 of the original Legendary Hunt Skins will be on offer for direct purchase in addition to 2 recolored variants of the Wraith and R-301 skins that were exclusive to battle pass owners.

So, lots to look forward to here, and with most of the population now on lockdown and looking for things to do to pass the time, why not give Apex Legends‘ newest event a spin when it arrives next week? After all, this is a game that has gone from strength to strength in recent months and is firing on all cylinders right now, even despite increased competition from the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty Warzone.

Tell us, though, what have you been playing lately? And do you plan on checking out The Old Ways event? Sound off down below.