Apex Legends Season 5 Has Been Delayed

Apex Legends players will have to wait a little longer than originally advertised to get their hands on Season 5.

Breaking the news in a recent blog post, design director for the battle royale, Jason McCord, confirmed that Season 4’s successor will now kick off a week later than the originally advertised date on May 12th in order to give fans some extra time to finish off their current Battle Pass objectives. As for those who have already obtained every reward on offer and smashed through the ranks all the way to Apex Predator, Respawn is ensuring you won’t be left wanting for things to do until the seasonal changeover next month.

Beginning tomorrow, April 28th, a new limited-time event aimed at keeping idle thumbs busy over the next fortnight will go live and brings back a unique modifier from an event held earlier this year. Simply called Battle Armor, participants will find themselves dropping into each match with a pre-determined rarity of body armor already equipped. This will be the same for all players in any given match and will rotate over time.

In addition to the above, armor drops will be removed entirely from world loot pools, with only shield cells and batteries able to be scavenged in the usual places. See below for the full event schedule:

Tuesday, April 28 @ 10am PDT – Saturday, May 2nd @ 10am PDT: Level 1 (White) armor only.

Saturday, May 2 @ 10:01 am PDT – Wednesday, May 6 @ 10am PDT: Level 2 (Blue) armor.

Wednesday, May 6 @ 10:01am PDT – Saturday, May 9 @ 10am PDT: Level 3 (Purple) armor.

Saturday, May 9 @ 10:01 am PDT – Tuesday, May 12th @ 10am PDT (when Season 5 kicks off): Evo Armor only.

For those not familiar with that last one, Evo Armor is a special type of protective gear introduced in previous events that upgrades itself in tandem with the wearer’s own performance. That being the case, strategies that involve getting into as many firefights as possible in the early game can provide a massive boost to survivability, with those preferring a more subtle approach likely to reach the final rounds still rocking white-rarity armor.

Respawn says it’ll continue to experiment with the core gameplay of Apex Legends in Season 5 and beyond and it goes without saying that we look forward to seeing what it has planned, but what about you? Sound off in the usual place below!