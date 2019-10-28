Major Apex Legends Shadowfall Bug Is Causing Games To Crash

Apex Legends players partaking in the battle royale’s ongoing Halloween event have discovered a particularly egregious bug.

Presented in the format of a limited-time mode, Shadowfall takes place in a reimagined nighttime version of original map Kings Canyon and tasks players with a single objective – survive. Sounds simple enough, right? Well, it would be, were it not for an ever-growing army of undead spectres intent on spilling your blood (or bolts, in Pathfinder’s case) before your escape ride arrives. Should you manage to survive against the odds and make it to the last 10 survivors, you’ll all be jointly tasked with boarding a VTOL dropship to leave the nightmare behind.

Achieving that feat would usually guarantee victory, though that’s no longer the case, thanks to this latest discovery.

As see in the video over on Reddit (link below) upon reaching the VTOL through deft use of some parkour skills, Mirage_Main takes a seat onboard the ship. Quite rightly presuming their safety, the player opens up their inventory just seconds before their game client crashes, booting them back to the main menu and denying them their victory. Crashes such as these can often be one-off freak occurrences, of course, but that’s not the case this time around.

In fact, players responding to Mirage_Main’s post claim to have been hit by the very same bug, all of which have a recurring theme. Interacting with the inventory (specifically dropping items) while aboard the VTOL appears to be the root cause of the client crashing, with one commentator stating that they’ve been prematurely sent back to the menu several times because of it. Others believe only by dropping specific items, Accelerants, will the unintended behaviour occur.

Regardless, while we await word from Respawn on how it plans to address the issue, we’d recommend simply refraining from dumping your unneeded loot on the floor after boarding for departure.