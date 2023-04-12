Popular food brands are doing these interesting initiatives to capture the attention (and wallets) of the younger generation. Last year, we saw brands like Coca-Cola collaborating with Fortnite with its “Pixel” flavor. Now, it’s Pringles’ turn to shake things up in its food selection.

The iconic chips company has announced a brand-new flavor in collaboration with the popular video game, Minecraft. “Suspicious stew” is the name of Pringles’ newest flavor inspired by the video game. But what is it? Is it an actual product you can buy or just another April Fools’ joke?

The Suspicious Stew Pringles x Minecraft, explained

Image via Kellogg’s Company

Kellogg’s Company recently announced that it will be launching a limited edition product in collaboration with Minecraft. According to the press release, it’s going to be bringing one of Minecraft‘s food items to life — the suspicious stew. In the games, suspicious stew can be obtained by crafting plants with a bowl. It can give various status effects to the player depending on the flower used to craft the soup. They can also be obtained via supply chests and shipwrecks scattered throughout the game’s world.

While the Pringles collab won’t give consumers status effects, the company claims that it’s “flavor heavy” and will allow Minecraft fans to experience what the mysterious stew in the games tastes like in real life.

“This first-ever Pringles x Minecraft flavor collaboration brings the in-game suspicious stew ingredients to crisp-form, resulting in a burst of rich, hearty and savory flavor. With each flavor-packed crunch, fans will be met with a novel tasting experience that leaves them saying, “So that’s what suspicious stew tastes like!”

Pringles’ US marketing lead Mauricio Jenkins said that Pringles has “challenged itself” to bring this Minecraft food item to life and made sure that it will be enjoyed by both gamers and non-gamers alike.

“Minecraft is beloved by a community of millions, many of which are Pringles fans, so we delivered a tasting experience fans could previously only imagine — the famous suspicious stew. We challenged ourselves to bring the flavor of suspicious stew and its ingredients to crisp-form, creating a flavor experience so delicious that both Minecraft players and non-players will reach for more.”

Kellogg’s also stated that this video game collaboration will last until July 31 and those who purchase the product can upload their receipt to KelloggMinecraftPromo.com and earn 350 Minecoins to use in Minecraft‘s marketplace.