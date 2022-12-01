Are Saint-14 and Osiris dating in ‘Destiny 2?’

The epilogue of Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder saw Osiris finally awaken from his comatose state after being freed from the grasp of Savathun, who had possessed the powerful warlock and was manipulating the denizens of the Tower for the better part of last year.

While Osiris awakening with Savathun’s memories and knowledge of Neomuna laid some foundations for the launch of Destiny 2: Lightfall in February next year, a lot of Destiny 2 players were surprised by the revelation of Saint-14 and Osiris’ relationship, with the pair even sharing an on-screen kiss.

Social media has been abuzz with guardians who were unfamiliar with the seemingly sudden reveal of the romantic entanglement between the powerful Warlock and Titan, leading some to question whether or not this was something new that was added to the game with the Season of Plunder epilogue, or an unearthed piece of lore from the Destiny universe. Fortunately, we have the answers you seek.

Saint-14 and Osiris’ relationship, explained

Destiny lore bugs are likely shaking their heads at the existence of this article and the shock that is being expressed by the specific corner of the community that only logs into the game for a cheeky raid or to pop heads in the crucible, and were entirely unaware of the romance unfolding before their eyes.

In short, Saint-14 and Osiris have been involved with one another for quite some time, and it has been confirmed on multiple occasions — initially by a Tweet from one of the Destiny writers over at Bungie.

Back when I joined Bungie I always felt Saint-14 and Osiris were romantically involved because, as a queer man, their romance made sense to me. I learned my interpretation was in fact correct when I became a narrative designer for the company and I was overjoyed. — Robert Brookes 💗💜💙 (@Sphynxian) November 28, 2020

More allusions to Saint and Osiris’ relationship can be found within the depths of Destiny’s expansive lore books. Take, for example, this excerpt from the lore book “Immolant Pt. 2,” detailing Sagira sacrificing herself to save Osiris’ life when the warlock and his Ghost are cornered by Xivu Arath, at the beginning of Season of the Hunt.

Before you read, a little bit of context: if we cast ourselves back to the Season of Dawn, and perhaps even further to the Curse of Osiris DLC, we helped Osiris rescue Saint-14 from the Infinite Forest and rewrote history, successfully undoing Saint’s death. Osiris had spent the majority of his time tinkering with all of the simulations and possibilities within the forest, presumably looking for his love. That had been going on since we first encountered him in year one of Destiny 2.

“Give Saint… my private drive,” Osiris exhales and closes his eyes. He sees himself in a million permutations. Each path: a life in glimpses. He takes what he can from them. Not enough to savor, but enough to be immortalized in nostalgic haze. In one, he is a blazing warrior, driving back the horrors of the longest nights. Another, a vigiled gargoyle atop the Infinite Forest. A grizzled elder overseeing keen disciples. In so many, he is dead. But there is one where Osiris finds happiness. He finds a time away from strife. He finds Saint—a dream of warm serenity. The peace to his purpose. With Saint, there is a future that could have been enough. Immolation Pt. 2, Destiny 2

Players could likely also have been able to glean some context about the relationship from Saint-14’s dialogue whenever he talked about his paramour while he’s been in a coma this year. He quite evidently longs for his love’s return and that too in a fairly obviously not-heterosexual “I miss you, bro” way. In any case, the pair have definitely been an item for quite a while, and we couldn’t be happier about finally seeing their love bloom onscreen.