Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Classic 1987-Style Dutch Coming To Predator: Hunting Grounds

Even though Arnie’s 2025 version of Dutch has already made an appearance in Predator: Hunting Grounds, it looks like his iconic 1987-style portrayal will be added to Illfonic’s asymmetrical multiplayer shoot-’em-up in the very near future. And how exciting is that?

That’s right, according to the official PlayStation blog, the classic 1987-style Dutch playable character from the original movie will be launching in September. In other words, you’ll soon be able to play as your favourite burly mercenary and “GET TO DA CHOPPA!” in true, authentic style. Unfortunately, though, the DLC won’t be free for all players. Instead, this will be the fourth piece of paid DLC that Illfonic has deployed for the game.

For more on how it’ll all work, here’s the rundown direct from the studio:

Just like Dutch 2025 you will get all the character lines voiced by the one and only. This Paid DLC will also get you 8 tint customizations and early access to Dutch’s fully automatic, hard-hitting Mercenary weapon featuring an underbarrel grenade launcher and steady hip firing action. We will be releasing this Paid DLC Tuesday, September 1st!

As you can see, much like Arnie’s 2025 version, this won’t just be a mere cosmetic skin. Indeed, Predator: Hunting Grounds players will get to hear lines from the legendary Arnold Schwarzenegger himself. Not only that, but in addition to the new paid DLC, a Free Trial for the title will begin on August 28th as well, the details for which can be found below:

The trial will be open from 7am PT / 3pm BST / 4pm CEST on August 28th to 7am PT / 3pm BST / 4pm CEST on August 30th on PS4 for players with an active PS Plus membership.

Frankly, I wasn’t hugely impressed with the middling gameplay, long matchmaking wait times and lack of meaningful content in my review of Predator: Hunting Grounds. Ultimately, I concluded that: “Similar to a cloaked Yautja hopping through the jungle canopies above, you’ll have to look pretty damn hard to see the fun in Predator: Hunting Grounds.”

But what say you? Are you still playing Predator: Hunting Grounds? And will you be picking up this brand new DLC when it releases next month? Or have you already moved onto something else? Sound off in the usual place down below and as always, watch this space for further updates.