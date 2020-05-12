Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Dutch Is Coming To Predator: Hunting Grounds

Predator: Hunting Grounds players will be able to get their hands on some rather special DLC later this month, developer IllFonic has revealed.

Available May 26th, star of the original film Arnold Schwarzenegger is confirmed to be reprising his role as Major Alan “Dutch” Schaefer, a Vietnam veteran and mercenary that comes into contact with the titular extraterrestrial trophy hunter. Perhaps the most interesting detail revealed about the upcoming content, however, is that this depiction of Dutch won’t simply be lip service, but a canonical continuation of the character’s story following his face-off against the Predator in Central America.

That being the case, this version of the expertly-trained commando features an older, more up-to-date version of Schwarzenegger’s likeness and you can check out his in-game model below, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly.

Besides returning to voice Dutch more than three decades later, EW reports that IllFonic, understandably wanting to make the most of Schwarzenegger’s time in the recording booth, had him record a number of additional lines to be presented in-game as audiotapes Dutch made shortly after the events of 1987. These will serve to expand the character’s history and “keep his story going,” says the studio. Fantastic news for Predator and Arnie fans all-round, then, but this certainly isn’t a one-off content drop for Hunting Grounds – more could potentially be on the way if fan demand is large enough, says the developer. For now, though, it’s Dutch’s time to shine.

Predator: Hunting Grounds is an asymmetrical multiplayer title that pits four fireteam members against a lone Predator in a battle of cunning, strategy and sheer will to survive. If you’re just starting out, be sure to check out our beginner-friendly guides over here. Good luck!