Arrest Made In Connection With Overwatch Voice Actress Christiane Louise’s Murder

An arrest was made today in connection with the murder of Overwatch voice actress Christiane Louise. Louise was best known for voicing the character Mercy in the game but also did voicework for the Brazilian versions Sivir in League of Legends and Cortana in the Halo series. She was even the voice for Marge Simpson in the Brazilian Simpsons dub.

Despite her murder taking place on August 6th, details of the event were not revealed publically until August 14th. Today information about the man who allegedly killed her, alongside his accomplices, was released.



Content Warning: The remainder of this article contains descriptions of death, murder, and violence. Reader discretion is advised.

According to Legião dos Heróis, the man arrested was economist Pedro Paulo Goncalves Vasconcellos da Costa. It was reported that Vasconcellos da Costa murdered her by slashing her leg and neck in her own home. The two had previously met at a mental health clinic in 2017 and Vasconcellos da Costa was currently staying with her as she helped him through a mental health crisis.

His mother, Eliane Gonçalves Vasconcellos da Costa, is also currently wanted in connection to the murder but is currently still at large. While Pedro Paulo Vasconcellos da Costa has said he acted in self-defense, it is alleged that he and his mother stayed in the home with the corpse of Louise for two days before hiding the body.

Many fans have been paying tribute to Louise online, with fellow voice actor Mario Tupinamba even commenting on Instagram, “It is with my bleeding soul that I announce the departure of Christiane Louise. I love you forever, Zinha.”

Louise was 49 years old at the time of her death. Our condolences to those affected by this tragedy. Rest in peace Christiane Louise — Heroes Never Die.