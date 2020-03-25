Mortal Kombat 11 Seemingly Confirms Ash Williams DLC

If a product listing is anything to go by, Evil Dead hero and all-around Deadite killer Ash Williams will be headed to Mortal Kombat 11 very soon indeed.

First spotted by Twitter user ‘Sara Moni’, the photo below is essentially a screenshot of a recent email sent out by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment – the publisher behind MK11 – to announce the addition of Spawn as a playable character.

Tucked away in that press release was a very intriguing sentence, one which acknowledged that the character of Ash Williams from Army of Darkness is licensed from Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios and Orion Pictures Corporation… standard practice for a video game publisher hoping to gain access to a title character from another franchise.

So while it’s not officially official – at least not at the time of writing – this is perhaps our biggest indication that Ash Williams will soon be joining the character roster of Mortal Kombat 11.

See for yourself:

If you’ve been keeping close tabs on Mortal Kombat 11 since its release last year, you’ll know that Ash Williams has been linked with a cameo appearance for months.

Longtime fans of the Evil Dead franchise (and Bruce Campbell’s Deadite-killing hero) appeared to have their hopes dashed when Campbell himself went on record to deny any involvement in a Mortal Kombat game, stating: “Evil Dead’s Ash will not be appearing in Mortal Kombat 11.”

Looking back now with the benefit of hindsight, it appears Campbell was being cute when he outright denied rumors, as today’s new intel clearly hints that MK11 will base its version of Ash Williams on the one who appeared in Army of Darkness, the third installment of the Evil Dead franchise.

To their credit, neither Warner Bros. nor NetherRealm have announced anything official, but we’ll keep you right up-to-date on all things Mortal Kombat 11 as this develops.