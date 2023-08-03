Baldur’s Gate 3 is coming out in just a little while, and fans are positively brimming with hype and anticipation to delve into this next ambitious role-playing game by Larian Studios.

This threequel to one of the most influential and revolutionary video game series in history is supposed to give gamers an insane amount of freedom, featuring more than hundreds of hours of content and thousands of variables that influence and change your playthrough at every step of the way. Whether it’s upgrades and different fighting skill trees, doing quests that affect the larger world of the game, or even getting into an intimate relationship with your party members, Baldur’s Gate 3 has got it all.

In fact, you can romance every companion in this game, but the initiation of that connection isn’t as straightforward as in many other games of this genre. Here you’ll see a list of every romanceable option in Baldur’s Gate 3, and what you can do to give yourself a headstart.

How does romance work in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Elf sub races The Cleric Subclass Cleric Deity Choices Character background options

While you can indeed select a person from your pool of companions (Gale, Lae’zel, Wyll, Jaheira, etc.) to initiate a romance, the road to actualizing that relationship will be long and complicated. It’s important to recognize the defining traits of the character you want to get into a relationship with because their opinion of you determines if they’ll be receptive to that attention or not.

For starters, you have to make a positive impression. If one of your companions favors peaceful solutions to conflicts and confrontations, then ending the ones that come your way in a similar fashion will gain their approval. Doing side quests that involve those companions and their personal dilemmas will also help you on that path.

The best way to develop your relationship with companions is by chatting them up at the Camp. There’s also a page in the codex that explains what you know about each of them. Larian has confirmed that players can romance other NPCs as well, but don’t expect that pathway to have the same level of depth as the companions.

The best thing about romance in Baldur’s Gate 3 is that it’s not limited by gender, race, or sexuality, giving you a true taste of role-playing freedom in video game romance.

Now, let’s get into the list of characters you can actually romance in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Romanceable characters

Photo via Larian Studios

At the moment, Baldur’s Gate 3 features 10 companion characters that you can romance. Larian might add more NPCs and characters to the pool via expansion packs later on, but for now, these 10 are going to comprise your options:

Astarion

Gale

Lae’zel

Shadowheart

Wyll

Minsc

Karlach

Minthara

Halsin

Jaheira

While we’d be getting into spoiler territory if we explained the starting point and continuation of every romance, we’re going to give you some general pointers for how to approach every character on this list, starting with the enigmatic and callous Astarion.

Astarion

Photo via Larian Studios

Astarion is a bit of a narcissist who sees himself as higher than everybody else. If you want to get his attention (or approval) you need to be cruel to other people and uncaring towards their problems. Try to channel your clever and deceptive side and you’ll find yourself in bed with Astarion. Literally, in this case.

In the Forgotten Realms canon, Astarion can be categorized as a vampire spawn (fifth edition) who has lived for centuries. The High Elf rogue served a sadistic master for years but might decide to redeem himself if the player chooses to play as him. And if he’s a companion, well, who knows what’s going to happen then?

Gale

Photo via Larian Studios

Gale is one of the most interesting characters in the Baldur’s Gate 3 ensemble. A powerful wizard with great ambitions, Gale tried to become the greatest sorcerer the world has ever seen, but that ended in disaster for him. Now, he carries a Netherese Destruction Orb inside his chest, which might level an entire city with its explosion if and when it happens.

The character has the heart of a poet, so if you wish to gain his approval, you must show a keenness for sorcery as well as delve into intellectual matters and the arts. And try to avoid violence in his presence as much as you can. Gale can be added to your companions list right after the game’s prologue.

Lae’zel

Photo via Larian Studios

Lae’zel is a very tough nut to crack in terms of romance. She’s not really sentimental, or sympathetic, so it’s difficult to win her over by your actions alone. One thing you can use to your advantage, however, is the character’s rivalry with another companion, Shadowheart. In terms of characterization and class, Lae’zel is a very ferocious fighter and a great addition to your team even if you fail to romance her.

Shadowheart

Photo via Larian Studios

Shadowheart is a very strange character study. The game teases the fact that she has a long-buried secret tucked away behind that sweet exterior, so many players might want to tread with caution there. If not, you can simply exploit her rivalry with Lae’zel to gain her approval. Shadowheart also approves of peaceful solutions, so, avoid conflict in confrontations. Think Miranda and Jack in Mass Effect 2, but this time in a fantasy setting, and you’ll have the gist of what’s going on between Shadowheart and Lae’zel.

Wyll

Photo via Larian Studios

Wyll is a human warlock bound by honor and nobility. He might have done something in the past that he’s not strictly proud of, but if you intend to gain his approval and lock in his romance, you need to be as heroic and selfless as possible. And never side with demons or goblins, because it will dissuade the character from getting romantically entangled with you.

Minsc

Photo via Larian Studios

Minsc is one of the returning characters from previous installments. Since he is not available in the Early Access content, we still don’t know where and how you can bring him to your party. Minsc might be a bit addled in the head, but his heart has always been in the right place. The studio has confirmed that you can romance Minsc, though we can’t begin to imagine what that’s going to look like. Minsc and his hamster Boo have been featured heavily in the promotional campaign for Baldur’s Gate 3, so it’s safe to assume that they’re going to play a large part in the story.

Karlach

Photo via Larian Studios

Karlach is a warrior Tiefling belonging to the Barbarian class. She was once a slave and fought in the blood wars of the nine hells, but now that she’s free, she wants to exact revenge on those who wronged her. You can find Karlach at the “Risen Road” location and earn her approval by freeing slaves or showing her your strength. Karlach has been an intriguing character up to this point, and we can’t wait to see more of her in the main game.

Minthara

Photo via Larian Studios

Minthara is a Drow who is looking to assault Druid Grove when you meet her early on in the game. Depending on how you play the game, she can either be an NPC or a boss battle. You will have to fight Minthara in most scenarios, but if you decide to work with her, you can slowly gain her approval and even romance her. Larian has confirmed that Minthara is a companion, but be forewarned; siding with her will cause Wyll to leave your party.

Halsin

Photo via Larian Studios

We’re finally here, folks. If you were wondering how you can have sex with a bear in Baldur’s Gate 3, this is the guy you’re looking for. Halsin is a shapeshifting Druid that can turn into a bear. You’ll find him a prisoner in the Worg Pens, and when you free him, you can take him on to the goblin camp to eradicate the evil creatures. And yes, if you play your cards right and lock in the romance, Halsin will turn into a bear and get intimate with you.

Back when Baldur’s Gate 3 was still being marketed, people weren’t talking about all the classes and sub-classes you can pick. They weren’t talking about the magic system, the fluid combat, or even all the variables that define each gamer’s playthrough. It was Halsin who generated a lot of debate and hype for fans, mostly due to the utter hilarity of doing it with a man who has turned into a bear. A very conscious, consenting bear, of course.

Jaheira

Photo via Larian Studios

Last but not least, we come to Jaheira, who is also another returning character from previous installments. Jaheira was a companion in both Baldur’s Gate I, Baldur’s Gate: Siege of Dragonspear, and Baldur’s Gate II. It’s still unclear where you’re going to run into Jaheira in Baldur’s Gate 3 as she was nowhere to be found in the Early Access version, but the developers have confirmed that she’s both a companion and a romanceable character.

So, there you have it, Baldurites. These are all of the characters you can romance in Baldur’s Gate 3. The game is now available for purchase on Windows, and the Forgotten Realms are beckoning you to come back. It had been a long time coming.