‘Baldur’s Gate 3’: maximum party size, explained

Baldur’s Gate 3 is finally reaching its launching date in August, and after 3 arduous years of waiting, the Larian Studios RPG is almost reaching the tip of our fingertips. This CRPG series sequel will undoubtedly provide fans with hundreds of hours of gameplay and plenty of adventures. While Final Fantasy XVI and World of Warcraft are great itch-scratchers for RPG lovers, the prospect of a new game with incredible animation and fluidity is always very welcomed among gamers.

What else makes RPGs so sought after? Well, the capacity to share this indulging experience with friends, of course. After all, no RPG experience would be complete without the ability to create a party and head into solving all the quests requested by NPCs. Unfortunately, the chance to play in this wondrous world may be slightly more limited than you might have been expecting. If you’re already a fan of the franchise, you may be aware that the previous capacity was composed of 6 total slots for the party. But what about now?

What is Baldur’s Gate 3 party size?

Image via Larian Studios

Unfortunately, Baldur’s Gate 3 party size is slightly more limited than its previous installments. While in earlier versions, you could have a party of six players to embark on adventures with, during the game’s stay at Steam’s Early Access, the party size was always limited to four players – and it will likely not change once the game fully launches to the public. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that in the future, this number won’t increase. Through modding, players may have the option to expand the party size by creating more slot members.

Although the number of members may be smaller, it doesn’t necessarily mean it creates a dent in the gameplay. In fact, it has the potential to make the gameplay much easier when it comes to combat, or even as you carefully craft the character’s classes considering the future party’s synergy that you may wish to create.

One more thing that you may wish to consider with four members is the slightly overwhelming number of classes and subclasses – and trust me, there’s a lot. For this reason, you may even be thankful that there are only four players in each party since it will surely allow for a more focused and manageable experience, especially if you want a balanced team to fight with. In the end, less will certainly be more.

Baldur’s Gate 3 will finally be available to the public on Aug. 3.