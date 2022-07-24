Top 10 isometric games on PC, ranked

Over the past couple of years, isometric games have found new life through acclaimed titles that have once again reminded the industry of all the storytelling and gameplay advantages that come with this particular art style. And if you’ve ever found yourself meandering around the fringes of this genre in recent times, we’ve decided to list the top 10 isometric games you could play right now on your personal computer.

By definition, isometric graphics are a technique of parallel projection that reveal parts of the environment that would otherwise be invisible from the top down, thus creating an illusory three-dimensional effect. Geometrically speaking, these games aren’t really isometric, but the name has nevertheless stuck around and is broadly used for all the games that roughly imitate the same art style.

There was a time when isometric art wasn’t just another genre, but a template used across the board to create video games of all kinds. With the advent of 3D graphics, the industry as a whole slowly shifted to adopt this modern approach, and isometric games slowly lost their appeal in favor of a more immersive experience.

These days, however, and despite the fact that triple-A game developers can seamlessly achieve photorealistic graphics in first-person or over-the-shoulder cameras, it seems like the isometric genre is making a comeback, and at times, absolutely dominating the centerstage of acclaimed and award-winning titles.

Perhaps it’s due to the exhaustive and long process of developing games for current consoles. Maybe it has to do with the golden technical standard set by some major league designers that compel smaller teams to tackle more manageable projects. Whatever it is, some of the most memorable games in recent memory have all utilized the isometric angle, so this might just be the perfect opportunity to take a deep dive into other titles that have defined this genre over the past two decades.

10. Fallout 2

Now recognized as one of the most valuable IPs in the games industry, Fallout initially had more humble beginnings. While most players today would recognize the series as a first-person/third-person action set in an open-world environment, the post-apocalyptic wasteland of America used to be a graphic isometric adventure with a much more discernible focus on role-playing elements.

There’s no denying that Bethesda Studios has managed to redefine the series in great ways, releasing amazing games like Fallout 3 and Fallout 4 while also inspiring Obsidian’s highly acclaimed and now cult classic Fallout: New Vegas, but diehard fans who grew up with the pixelated protagonist of the 1998 title would still refer to it as one of the greatest and most era-defining video games of all time.

9. Pillars of Eternity

This role-playing fantasy game might not have the best worldbuilding or storytelling to offer in this genre, but due to its amazing art style — reminiscent of an intricate medieval painting — and great real-time combat, Pillars of Eternity has gone down as one of the best isometric games of the past decade.

The developer even released a follow-up, predictably titled Pillars of Eternity II, that actually improves on many aspects of the original game, if not its middling narrative. Ultimately, for those who’re simply looking for a dungeon crawling, party customizing, and character-driven game, there’s perhaps no better pick than Pillars of Eternity, especially if you prefer real-time combat to turn-based, roll-of-the-dice action.

8. Age of Empires II

There was a time when real-time strategy games ruled over the PC market unrivaled, but we’ve come a long way since those days and what now remains of their great legacy is a lingering shadow of nostalgia that compels their grown-up audiences to revisit some of these worlds every now and again. Those that do, more often than not find this reunion disappointing, because it couldn’t possibly hold up to the sweet memories they have of playing these games as kids or adolescents.

Despite being almost two decades old, Age of Empires II is as far from that description as a game could possibly get. In fact, it could be argued that despite all the titles that have come out of the real-time strategy genre, the second installment in the Age of Empires series remains a cult classic, and dare we say, an absolute masterpiece to play through.

Command your armies, build your towns, advance your civilization, and learn what it means to make tough decisions as a leader in a time of need.

7. Diablo III

When initially released in 2012, Diablo III went on to become the fastest-selling PC game of all time, and ultimately the biggest-selling PC title of that year. The first two installments in this series are easy picks due to invoking a sense of nostalgia almost unparalleled in the rest of the games industry, but the third entry also managed to imitate their success, which is why it makes the list even if for nothing other than the sake of playability and smoother gameplay mechanics.

Diablo III has an intricate plot and customization system. But more importantly, if you’re not a fan of sitting around for dozens of minutes and chatting NPCs up for more information on the quest, or even care much for the slow-paced combat of games such as Divinity or Pillars of Eternity, then the insanely addictive hack-and-slash nature of Diablo’s combat will keep you hooked for hours on end. Also, this is a Blizzard game, so you can rest knowing that looting is a huge element that plays into the gameplay experience in every step of the way.

6. Divinity: Original Sin

While the first Original Sin might not leave such a strong impression as its successor, it was nonetheless the game that launched the series and led to one of the greatest RPG titles of the past decade.

In the first game, you play as one or two “Source Hunters,” members of an enigmatic organization tasked with destroying the dangerous magical pool known as the “Source” and saving the world in the meantime. That journey will have you facing men, demons, angels, and even gods, so you’d better expect the full might of a fantasy world to contend with.

Amazing combat, stunning visuals, and an extensive variety of weapons and spells are but a few reasons why you should definitely play Original Sin, even if everyone claims the sequel is a better game — which it is.

5. Baldur’s Gate II

Everyone and their mothers are waiting for Baldur’s Gate III to take the gaming world by storm, but while we wait for the finished version of Larian’s most ambitious title to date, perhaps it wouldn’t be such a terrible idea to revisit the iconic and game-changing Baldur’s Gate II.

Granted, it’s been almost 22 years since the game originally came out, but think about it in these terms: Baldur’s Gate II is from an era when BioWare was at the top of their game, which means that what awaits you is essentially one of the most unforgettable narrative journeys you will ever experience in this medium, and the role-playing mechanics are pretty decent too. The game has also been remastered for PC and consoles, so you don’t necessarily have to contend with the rougher version from 2000.

Despite all these great names, fictional worlds, and rich stories, Baldur’s Gate II still remains the greatest isometric fantasy role-playing game to date, so make no mistake that your time playing this game will prove a worthwhile investment.

4. Dragon Age: Origins

Speaking of BioWare, the once unrivaled king of role-playing games, Dragon Age: Origins, is also among the most iconic games to ever come out of this genre. As its name and art style might suggest, the story takes place in another fantasy world, though one that bears the signature richness of a world developed by the old BioWare, before the dark times — before EA (In fairness, EA did release this title, but the company’s mishandling of popular IPs over the past few years and constant meddling in the affairs of its studios have cast a long shadow on the studio).

Origins allows you to experience the game from a third-person perspective, but there’s also a tactical isometric POV that gives you a taste of the classic computer RPGs. The combat is satisfying, the story and characters are complex, and the world will leave you in awe. BioWare has also taken a lot of influence from many prominent fantasy authors to realize this ambitious world, namely Robert Jordan’s The Wheel of Time, so don’t hesitate to jump in if you’re a fan.

3. Divinity: Original Sin 2

If you have a thirst for classic computer RPG titles and the genre’s greatest are simply too outdated to satiate that need, you needn’t look any further than Divinity: Original Sin 2. Developed by Larian Studios as a sequel to their 2014 game of the same name, Original Sin 2 packs everything from your high fantasy wishlist into a spiraling Dungeons & Dragons adventure that actually boasts a compelling narrative, a surprisingly rich world, and an ensemble of morally grey characters designed with the sole intention of keeping you immersed in this dungeon crawler.

Carrying the legacy of an entire genre at its back, Original Sin 2 dares venture where few fantasy stories even aspire to follow in a single installment, but perhaps the strangest thing about this title is the fact that its gameplay manages to keep up with this intricate plotline, and at times supersede it.

2. Disco Elysium

This was one of those unexpected gems that ended up changing the landscape of an entire genre. Don’t let Disco Elysium’s humble apparatus fool you into thinking that you’re confronted with anything other than one of the greatest interactive narrative experiences in your entire life.

This is a fantasy story set in a world that’s surprisingly adhering to the realistic laws of our own, though there’s nothing actually ordinary about it. You play the role of a detective who has to uncover one of the most intricate mysteries the Elysium universe has ever seen. In this long journey, you will learn many truths about this reality and its characters, while uncovering a rich cultural heritage and a spiraling history of civilization that spans thousands of years.

If your dream is to drown in a world of conflicting philosophical ideas and symbolism, backed up by a history richer than those you find in lengthy high fantasy novels, then Disco Elysium is practically begging to be picked up.

1. Hades

Since RPGs mostly comprise the isometric genre nowadays, a lot of gamers would be forgiven for thinking that a dungeon crawler with a fantasy setting is all this visual medium would have to offer. And while it’s true that the lines have been blurred to a point of redundancy so far as categorizing modern games is concerned, developers like Supergiant Games actually prove that there’s more to this visual style than the current gaming landscape would have you believe.

Hades is one such game, inviting you to a rogue-like world of pain and suffering that turns out to be a joy to uncover and conquer. You play as Zagreus, the titular Hades’ son, as he attempts to escape the Underworld and seek out his banished mother. In this journey, Zagreus will have to fight through different levels of hell and grapple with demons innumerable and challenges unimaginable.

It would be no overstatement to suggest that Hades is one of the greatest games of all time, not least of all due to its addictive gameplay and amazing worldbuilding. This is one you definitely won’t want to miss, even if isometric games aren’t usually your cup of tea.