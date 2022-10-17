‘Bayonetta 3’ creator deletes Twitter account following Helena Taylor backlash

Japanese game developer and Bayonetta 3 creator, Hideki Kamiya deleted his Twitter account, following recent backlash when lead voice actress, Helena Taylor, alleged Platinum Games underpaid her to voice their upcoming game once more.

Fans discovered that his account was gone from Twitter nearly 24 since Taylor released her video revealing why she left the game. Prior to the account’s removal, the video game developer was blocking all of his fans who came after him on social media, demanding to pay their voice actors a better wage.

Hideki Kamiya of Platinum Games has deleted his Twitter following Bayonetta voice actress Hellena Taylor reporting she was only offered $4k to fully voice Bayonetta 3



Kamiya was previously suspended on Twitter yesterday for mass blocking people who asked him about the situation pic.twitter.com/ld6J6FMsE5 — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) October 16, 2022

Kamiya’s Twitter account was allegedly known for being xenophobic by fans, as he would block anyone who does not tweet him in Japanese. The blocking spree amplified since Taylor’s video, to the point where his Twitter page was temporarily restricted due to unusual activity.

Hideki Kamiya, if you call your fans "insects," then you must be too proud for their money. Please return it all to them. How shameful.



ファンを虫けらと呼ぶなら、その金を受け取るには余程のプライドが必要なのだろう。 全部返してください。 なんて情けないんだ。 pic.twitter.com/0ud5UFHuEy — GuNMouTH BLM!! (@GuNMouTH) October 16, 2022

Hideki Kamiya is a straight up scumbag who refuses to respect his Western audience by calling them brainless insects and undervalues voice actors by underpaying them and essentially treating anyone that isn't Japanese like trash.#Bayonetta3 pic.twitter.com/sn2GA3KJ5L — GIFTEDASF (COMMISSIONS OPEN) (@GlFTEDASF) October 15, 2022

TWITTER FUCKING SUSPENDED HIDEKI KAMIYA DUE TO THE BACKLASH! pic.twitter.com/gGLO8Uh6nB — Crimson Mayhem (@Crimson_Mayhem_) October 15, 2022

It was reported back in October by Comicbook.com that Bayonetta’s voice actress will be recast in the third installment of the game. Just weeks before the game’s official release, Taylor released a video yesterday on Twitter, where she broke her NDA and revealed why she’s not returning in Bayonetta 3. She said that Platinum Games offered her $4000 in total to voice the lead character in Bayonetta 3.

She believed that her work was being undervalued by the company when they gave her that final offer. While she did acknowledge what the company did was not illegal, she believed it was “immortal”. She ended the video by encouraging fans to boycott the game and give that money to charity.

Fans rallied in support of Taylor, who also believed that she should be paid better. Fans have also decided to either pirate the game or buy it second hand, to send a message to Platinum Games using their wallets. Some have also announced that they’ve canceled their pre-orders in response to the recent controversy.

if Bayonetta tells me to boycott Bayonetta 3 obviously I’m going to fucking boycott Bayonetta 3 — Pseudonym Jones (@pseudonymjones) October 15, 2022

bayonetta 3 about to become the most pirated videogame of all time let's fucking go — not yaki (@gaburias) October 15, 2022

wow the bayonetta 3 preorder page looks weird pic.twitter.com/M0J39pvALl — Brichoco (@brichoco_) October 16, 2022

I have cancelled my pre-order of Bayonetta 3. I will not be playing or supporting the game. pic.twitter.com/vnzmiXmaOa — DreamcastGuy (@DreamcastGuy) October 15, 2022

I just cancelled my Bayonetta 3 pre order.



I’ve been playing through Bayo 1 & 2 for the 1st time this past month. Hellena Taylor’s performance as Bayonetta is incredible, and hearing she was only offered $4k to do voice work in Bayo 3 is just beyond insulting for her talent. pic.twitter.com/Lk8A1U6K7I — Cody (@DoxycDreamer) October 15, 2022

At the same time, Kamiya claimed what Taylor said was a lie, but didn’t back up his side of the argument. Instead, he threaten to block anyone who “broke his rules.”

While we're at it, @platinumgames' Hideki Kamiya (@pg_kamiya) blocked me years ago after I dared to ask him whether they might release a Switch port of a game. I didn't know he gets off on arbitrarily blocking 'insects', as if no longer reading his drivel was some kinda loss. pic.twitter.com/V2P2QjW1pY — Jörg Tittel (@newjorg) October 16, 2022

There were calls recently by voice actors across various industries for better payment from companies who claimed that it can’t pay them a decent wage, despite earning millions. Back in March 2022, voice actors in the anime industry revealed how little they were paid by anime production companies and hoped the industry would do better.

Bayonetta 3 will be released on Nintendo Switch on Oct. 28, 2022.