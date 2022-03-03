Voice actors are calling out anime giant for low wages
Since the recent announcement of Crunchyroll’s merge of anime dubbing company Funimation, voice actors believe that the anime streaming service should now be able to pay them a higher wage, and they’ve now taken to Twitter to shed light on the low wages they receive for lending their talents to the projects that pay their bills.
According to Sara Secora, who has worked with Funimation, voice actors currently receive $35-75 an hour to dub anime.
Other voice actors like Stephanie Sheh and Ben Diskin are now calling for union rights, so that artists in the industry can earn benefits and healthcare.
While fans and other voice actors in the industry are showing support, there’s doubt that a pay raise is likely to happen. In an early interview with Fuji TV in January 2021, Japanese voice actor Hochu Otsuka said that voice actors are paid through a base rate, before going ton to reveal that they don’t get royalties when a show gets popular.
“The salary stays the same. Even for behemoth works like Demon Slayer, which is now the highest-grossing film in the Japanese box office ever, the payment is fixed and royalties aren’t paid out from the box office.”
While the chances of unification are low, artists and fans are supporting the movement on social media, and some are even calling out for better pay for those working behind the scenes.
Crunchyroll bought Funimation for $1.17 billion back in 2021. The latter subsequently updated its FAQ since the merger to give out more information about what’s going to happen, advising subscribers to start signing up for Crunchyroll as soon as possible.