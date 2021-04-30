New PlayStation Sale Discounts Lots Of AAA Games To Under $20

If you’re looking for a session of bargain-priced gaming to keep idle hands occupied this weekend, Sony’s got you covered.

Over the next few weeks, the platform holder is hosting a massive Games Under $20 sale for PlayStation, with more than 500 titles up for grabs for far less than their usual asking price. As is typically the case for these sorts of situations, a wide variety of genres are represented to account for all tastes, with discounts reaching upwards of 75% for selected franchises. With that in mind, then, there’s certainly the opportunity to be a wise spender and we’re here to help you get the most bang for your buck.

We won’t waste words by listing everything on offer, but suffice it to say there are some clear winners worth noting, and you can check out the non-exhaustive top picks down below.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Star Wars: Squadrons

The Sims 4

Dead by Daylight Special Edition

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Batman: Arkham Knight

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Mortal Kombat X

Budgets and free time will vary wildly on a per-person basis, of course, so if adding all of the above to your existing library simply isn’t realistic, which should take priority?

Well, at $7.99, CD Projekt RED’s critically acclaimed third installment in the Witcher franchise is an absolute steal. Likewise, the final chapter in Rocksteady’s Batman: Arkham trilogy is just $4.99, though we’d recommend experiencing Asylum and City first. As for Star Wars, there’s never been a better time to buy Jedi: Fallen Order. Lucasfilm and Disney recently outlined plans to release a next-gen version of the single-player adventure set in a galaxy far, far away, with anyone who already owns it able to upgrade free of charge when it arrives this summer.

PlayStation owners have until May 12th to take advantage of this particular sale. Be sure to let us know which games you’ve bought in the usual place below!