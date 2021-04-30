Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Coming To Next-Gen Consoles This Summer

As is usually the case for this time of year, Disney and Lucasfilm are gearing up to make some major announcements regarding a certain galaxy far, far away. With May the 4th just around the corner, the House of Mouse has been warming up crowds, so to speak, with a series of smaller-scale reveals involving all corners of the franchise.

As confirmed yesterday, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is due to get a well-deserved facelift this summer for next-gen consoles, with a number of technical improvements being made to the title for its debut on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. Similar to other instances of cross-gen upgrades, anyone who already owns Cal Kestis’ adventure on older hardware will be eligible for a free bump up. Furthermore, those yet to partake can pick up the acclaimed single-player experience for 70% less than the usual asking price from now until May 12th for all available platforms.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Gallery

As if the above didn’t already represent excellent value for money, a special EA Star Wars Triple Bundle can also be purchased starting today. As the name implies, this includes the aforementioned Fallen Order as well as Motive Studios’ budget-made Squadrons and DICE’s Star Wars Battlefront II. The latter of these, despite releasing way back in 2017, retains a sizeable online population, with fresh blood constantly joining the fray thanks to various giveaways, promotions and discounts. Earlier this year, EA was even forced to deploy more servers to accommodate an influx of new players following a limited-time deal on the Epic Game Store.

As for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, developer Respawn Entertainment is heavily rumored to be working on a sequel and with any luck, fans will get a first glimpse of the second installment sooner rather than later. Watch this space.