Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 Will Reportedly Feature Darth Maul

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 will apparently take place immediately after the events of the original game and feature a cameo from one of the franchise’s most popular characters.

Fact or fiction? We don’t know, but it’s certainly a rumor that’s gaining increased traction among fans following claims made by a throwaway Reddit account. User u/GreenFatPotato posted a lengthy list of supposed features for Respawn’s unconfirmed sequel on the social media website last week, the biggest takeaway from which was the stipulation that Palpatine’s former apprentice, Maul, would be making an appearance. As has been the case for most recent iterations of the Sith-turned-crime-lord, actor Sam Witwer is said to be in talks to reprise the role in a cameo capacity. Assuming there’s any truth to the assertions, Maul’s inclusion would mean Cal Kestis’ second outing – or a part of it, at least – would chronologically take place prior to the events of Star Wars Rebels.

See below for a summary of all the declarations made by GreenFatPotato’s unnamed source:

Game starts immediately after the events from the first game

Inferno squad will be making an appearance

The new inquisitors will arrive, one of them supposedly Terellian

There are talks to include Darth Maul (Sam Witwer) as a cameo

Game releases fall 2022 and will take full advantage of UE5

Finally, and before signing off, the user attempts to corroborate claims of an imminent Star Wars Battlefront III announcement though again, it’s worth stressing that there’s absolutely no way to verify any of this as fact.

Until the time that EA or Respawn is ready to talk about its future plans, feel free to let us know what themes and locations you’d like to see explored in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 down below!