How old is Riley in ‘Inside Out 2?’

When they’re kids, everyone looks forward to being older. As we all eventually find out, though, growing up is not a smooth sailing process, and Inside Out 2 demonstrates why.

Recommended Videos

Yup, Riley Andersen has returned for another coming-of-age story, accompanied by some adolescent emotions taking Headquarters by storm. Anxiety, Embarrassment, Envy, and Ennui are not the most pleasant company for the original five, but they’re a natural part of growing up. After all, while there are obvious perks to becoming a teenager, it’s not an easy life stage to navigate, especially when you’re not yet used to all the sudden changes to your body and mind.

What is Riley’s age in Inside Out 2?

Riley is 13 years old in the Inside Out sequel, as revealed in the film’s trailer. In it, Riley celebrates a birthday at home with her parents, and on the cake, we can see the number 13, indicating that it is her 13th birthday. This means that Inside Out 2 will pick up one year after its predecessor.

If viewers will recall, Riley was 11 years old throughout most of the first movie’s events and turned 12 toward the end. Although it may not feel that way when you’re in the thick of it, a lot can change in a year, so it’ll be interesting to see how different Riley is in the sequel. Expectations for this film are high, so here’s hoping it’ll rekindle that Pixar magic.

You can catch Inside Out 2 in theaters from June 14.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy