Who voices Anxiety in ‘Inside Out 2?’

Pixar is releasing a second installment of a beloved movie, and they’re calling it Inside Out 2. With the new film comes a new character for the cast inside of Riley’s mind, with a Stranger Things alum as the voice.

The first Inside Out film featured tons of stars for the voice cast, such as Phyllis Smith from The Office as Sadness, and Tony Hale from Arrested Development as Fear. It’s no surprise that the sequel to the Pixar film would showcase some more talent for its additional cast. A fresh face in Inside Out 2 is more than welcome, but who is this new voice actor gracing the big screen?

Who is the voice of Anxiety for Inside Out 2?

With the release of the first trailer for the sequel to the Inside Out series, we’re also shown a new main character taking partial control of Riley’s mind. Anxiety, the latest addition to the range of emotions in Inside Out 2, introduces themselves as Anxiety. Orange and disorganized in appearance, Anxiety is emblematic of the messy emotions of feeling overwhelmed and worried, especially as a young teenager. The new character of Anxiety is voiced by Maya Hawke.

What else has Maya Hawke appeared in?

Image via Netflix.

Maya Hawke is the child of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, and is well known for her acting. Hawke is even starring in her own father’s movie, WildCat, which shows the life of writer Flannery O’Connor. She is most famous for her portrayal of Robin Buckley in the Netflix sci-fi TV series Stranger Things. Her fame only continued with the soon-to-be cult classic film Do Revenge where she starred alongside Camila Mendes. Other appearances of Hawke can be seen in Asteroid City, the 2017 version of Little Women, Fear Street: Part One -1994, and The Kill Room.