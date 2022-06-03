Netflix knows ‘Stranger Things’ fans want Nancy with Robin, not Jonathan or Steve

Stranger Things 4 has opened up a can of worms when it comes to the show’s LGBTQ representation, or lack thereof. Not only is there all the controversy surrounding the decision to leave Will’s sexuality “open to interpretation,” there’s also been surprisingly little in the way of romance for fan-favorite Robin. Maya Hawke’s band geek shared a couple of scenes with the girl she had a crush on, Vicki, in one episode and that was it.

Instead, much of Robin’s storyline in season four, volume one saw her team up with Nancy (Natalia Dyer), with the dynamic duo of very different teens becoming yet another beloved Stranger Things pairing. So beloved, in fact, that fans are ready for Nancy to pull herself out of her never-ending Jonathan/Steve love triangle and start dating Miss Buckley instead. Folks have been so vocal about this online that even Netflix has had to sit up and take notice.

It all started when the @NetflixGeeked Twitter account asked fans to vote for whether they want Nancy to end up with Jonathan or Steve.

who should Nancy end up with?



RT for Steve, like for Jonathan pic.twitter.com/uLZqnsCbH0 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 2, 2022

But everyone chose a third option instead and started the campaign for a Nancy/Robin romance.

she’s literally dated both and it didn’t work out so why ask this when robin is right there https://t.co/mVGOnPGMu8 — VILLANELLE 🥀 (@chaoscIown) June 3, 2022

I was gonna comment something else… but there was no need https://t.co/uKSEO1sCR0 pic.twitter.com/Iheh7vzDAC — ⚢♫ (@redgemv94) June 3, 2022

Netflix Geeked then called out all the Robin votes, responding “reply for robin going strong.”

reply for robin going strong — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 2, 2022

In the face of popular demand, then, the account switched tracks and started amping up its Nancy/Robin content, sharing a compilation of the duo’s best moments so far.

sharing a moment for all u robin x nancy bbies https://t.co/yG8GmNhOgd — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 2, 2022

And yet people still aren’t entirely happy. The use of the term “BFFs” to describe the pair in the tweet has irritated those who are hoping they’ll graduate to something more. Come on, Netflix, it is Pride Month!

r u kidding me. “Bffs” no actually they’re dating lol x https://t.co/YOmvFqwDn5 — ‎ً (@nortoncoded) June 3, 2022

I know the intern wanted to type GFs but they were being held at gunpoint https://t.co/hNFvIqcHtm — Sissy 🐝 (@cecemedits) June 3, 2022

It’s clear that viewers aren’t nearly as invested in the whole Nancy/Jonathan/Steve drama as the writers would want. While it’s unlikely Nancy/Robin — Rancy? — will take off in volume two, maybe things could course-correct in the show’s fifth and final season. We already know there will be some “resolution” to Will’s arc, after all.

Stranger Things 4 concludes with two more super-sized episodes on July 1.