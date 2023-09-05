‘We’re like the boring, indie Kardashians’: Ethan and Maya Hawke dish on family dynamics while filming ‘WildCat’

WildCat could be considered on of this year’s most anticipated indie films, and for very good reason. A joint effort between father-daughter duo Ethan and Maya Hawke, this 1950s period piece looks to be an exposé on the life and times of iconic Southern novelist Flannery O’Connor (played by Maya herself).

Directed by Ethan Hawke, a Hollywood heavyweight and alt-cinema veteran in his own right, the film also stars Cooper Hoffman, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Laura Linney — among others. Still, the central focus of the film’s initial inception and on-screen direction comes by way of Ethan and Maya, and that’s a good thing.

Recently sitting down with Variety for an in-depth interview on the new project, the Hawkes discussed their collaborative process and the inevitabilities that got them working together in the first place.

As the daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, Maya Hawke has showmanship in her veins, and it’s that creative lifeblood that brought her into the limelight in 2019 with the third season of Stranger Things. Since then, Maya has quickly established herself as a talented actress and musician — one who seems to be totally independent of her pedigree, yet that didn’t stop Maya from making a quick quip about her family.

“We’re like the boring, indie Kardashians.”

“Boring, indie Kardashians” is one way of putting it, Maya. But it seems the Hawke / Thurman family goes well beyond the tenants of baseless claims of nepotism. Come to think of it though, so do the Kardashians.

Nepo babies, nepotism, nepo whatever you want to call it — a lot of isms have been under fire lately, and the age-old practice of privilege through connection is no different, especially when it comes to tinseltown.

Serving as a producer on the film (along with her acting), Maya seemed to be keenly aware of that fact.

“I had moments of insecurity about it while we were shooting the movie, but the internet doesn’t have a lot of nuances. My dad has been a massive teacher for me, and we want to work together. We like being with each other.”

Let’s slow things down for a quick hypothetical before we go any further…

Whether you’re fixing toilets, sending people to space, or working in Hollywood — anyone, if they’re good at raising kids, will at least try to help those kids achieve their dreams. If that dream happens to be involved in your existing vocation, it makes sense that you’d attempt to get your kids connected. Right? That’s just part of the parent gig. Sure, not everyone gets to make movies for a living, but what person doesn’t want to see their children do well? Food for thought.

Ethan’s approach to the whole nepotism debate happens to be much like his daughters, and the Training Day actor seemed very laid back in dissecting the topic.

“If someone wants to criticize us for working together, that’s totally fair. You have to let people have their opinion. You just have to try to do a good job when you’re onstage.”

Moreover, Maya explained that there is a real balance between celebrity and real-world existence — showcasing her surprisingly grounded worldview. Not very nepo baby-ish over her, huh?

“I’ve met kids who grew up in entertainment industry families and didn’t get to go to Disney World. The worst-case scenario is you have to take a picture with someone, and that’s a way more normal event than you not interacting with society at all.”

Bringing things back to the movie at hand, WildCat, Ethan Hawke did get to have his proud dad moment — which is to be expected. After Maya began to detail why she decided to work with her dad, and if he was the one who got her the film’s leading role in the first place, Ethan shut that all right down.

“You’re saying we could have done this earlier, but the temperature in the room changed because Maya now has every right to be the lead of something. It’s different than if she were 17. This movie is being financed because she’s in it, not because I’m directing.”

It’s wholesome. It’s truthful. It’s life. Look, here’s the thing, most parents and kids don’t even get along well enough to spend any time together — let alone make a movie. The fact that these two finally get to express themselves creatively together, and bring a story to life in the process, should be the most unique news you get all day.