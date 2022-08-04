Watch: Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes ‘Do Revenge’ in teaser for new Netflix movie

Stranger Things star Maya Hawke is teaming up with Riverdale‘s Camila Mendes for a new Netflix movie that should be perfect for fans of both of those high school-set shows. Do Revenge, coming next month, is a dark comedy film that offers a contemporary, teen-skewing take on Alfred Hitchcock’s classic thriller Strangers on a Train. Check out the new teaser trailer for the flick above.

Do Revenge — is that correct grammar? Discuss, language nerds — features Mendes as Drea, a dethroned queen bee at a posh private high school, who strikes a secret deal with unassuming new student Eleanor (Hawke) to get their own-back on each other’s enemies. But going by the coziness present between the pair in promo images for the film, we’re guessing the two co-conspirators could strike up an unexpected closer connection.

Here's your first look at Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes in dark comedy 'Do Revenge' 1 of 7

Click to skip











Click to zoom

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who previously helmed 2019 Netflix romcom Something Great and more recently co-wrote Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder with Taika Waititi, directs from her own screenplay, which she worked on with Celeste Ballard. Aside from Hawke and Mendes, Robinson brought together a terrific supporting cast for this movie, including Game of Thrones‘ Sophie Turner, Rish Shah (Ms. Marvel), Austin Abrams (Euphoria), and Alisha Boe (13 Reasons Why).

Aside from the Strangers on a Train influence, Do Revenge — with its darker spin on the teen genre — also looks to owe a debt to iconic 80s flick Heathers (which ironically starred Hawke’s Stranger Things co-star Winona Ryder). That said, it’s currently unclear if this duo’s revenge scheme will be as deadly as Ryder and Christian Slater’s.

The film won’t be with us until it arrives on Netflix in about six weeks’ time on Sep. 16, but like the teaser says, a full trailer is just around the corner.