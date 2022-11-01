What is ‘Stranger Things Day?’

Nov. 6, the day Will Byers disappeared back in 1983, is about to become an even more special day for Stranger Things fans, particularly those in North America and Europe.

On social media, Netflix announced the first “Stranger Things Day” celebration, which consists of a series of activities inspired by the show, as well as theatrical screenings and on-site stores. Each of those will be exclusive to a few cities in the United States, Canada, England, and France — at least so far.

The first and most important part of the celebration is the chance to watch the Stranger Things 4, Volume 2 movies on the big screen for the first time, including “prizes, trivia, and more” for those who attend and cosplay as their favorite characters. Screenings are confirmed to happen in selected cities across the U.S. and Canada, with varying show times:

Atlanta, GA, United States

Austin, TX, United States

Chicago, IL, United States

Cleveland, OH, United States

Dallas, TX, United States

Denver, CO, United States

Detroit, MI, United States

Houston, TX, United States

Jacksonville, FL, United States

Las Vegas, NV, United States

Los Angeles, CA, United States

Miami, FL, United States

New York, NY, United States

Philadelphia, PA, United States

Phoenix, AZ, United States

San Francisco, CA, United States

Seattle, WA, United States

Toronto, ON, Canada

Washington, DC, United States

In addition to the screenings, a watch party is also happening in the game Roblox. Described as the “first ever fully immersive Stranger Things experience,” it appears to be an online gathering for fans and gamers to watch and experience the first episode of the first season together. Unlike the in-person events, this is likely to be open to fans worldwide.

Six cities in the U.S. and Europe are getting another kind of in-person celebration as well. The Stranger Things Experience, available in Atlanta, London, and The Grove in Los Angeles, is an immersive journey through Hawkins and iconic places of the show. The official Stranger Things Store, which is available in Dallas, Miami, and Paris, is a simpler version of that, with replicas of a few sets and exclusive merch.

Netflix also suggests a few activities for fans to complete on the special day, like eating pineapple pizza, learning to play “Master of Puppets” like fan-favorite character Eddie Munson, and binge-watching the show. You can find more details on the official Stranger Things Day website.