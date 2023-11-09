Why were Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling recast for ‘Inside Out 2?’

When Inside Out first hit theatres in 2015, few could have guessed what a phenomenon the Pixar feelgood flick would be. A breath of fresh air during a period where fans and critics alike felt the Disney subsidy could only make sequels, Inside Out blew past expectations. With the film netting more than $850 million worldwide, it’s no surprise Pixar is finally making a follow-up feature. Despite the success of the first, Mindy Kaling and Bill Hader won’t be signing on for the sequel.

Why won’t Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling be in Inside Out 2?

There is no denying that Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling perfectly embodied their Inside Out emotions. Hader, who plays Fear in the film, has been very open about his own struggles with anxiety. The comedian had a panic attack during a live SNL skit – though you’d never even know it. Mindy Kaling is just as perfect for Disgust. Her work on The Mindy Project and the Office helped establish the snooty persona perfect for the character. While the creators went back and forth on whether Disgust “should be disgusted or disgusting” for some time, they knew Kaling was the perfect person to voice a perpetually disgusted person.

Despite the spot on casting, Kaling revealed back in January 2023 that she wasn’t coming back for the sequel. At the time, she told The Wrap that, while she wasn’t a part of the production at that very moment, there could have been a different outcome. At the time, there was speculation that her hesitancy might have been due to salary disputes. It seems those rumors have been confirmed. The Puck Newsletter broke news that the actors were offered just 2% of the salary Amy Poehler received. Where the Joy actress was set to rake in $5 million, Hader and Kaling were each offered only $100K.

On top of that, Poehler was offered “addition fees and bonuses,” where her co-stars were not. With the duo giving the film a hard pass, the roles have been passed on to some different but equally talented actors. Liza Lapira (Fast & Furious) is the new Disgust, and Tony Hale (Arrested Development) is stepping in for Fear. In addition to the familiar cast of characters, the movie is set to introduce everyone’s least favorite part of middle school: ever-looming social anxiety. Anxiety will be voice by Maya Hawke (Stranger Things).

With the Sag-Aftra strikes finally coming to a close earlier this week, we hope that this sort of discrepancy is a thing of the past.