Three Big Xbox One Games Are Free To Play This Weekend

Microsoft has just kicked off its latest Free Play Days promotion for Xbox owners, making a further three popular titles free to play.

Unlike the console’s monthly Gold deals, however, these particular games aren’t yours to keep, but rather, allow you to take full advantage of what they have to offer for a limited time. The window of availability runs from now until midnight PDT on Sunday, May 31st, meaning you’ve got plenty of time over the next 48 hours or so to decide if full purchase is in order. And if you want to know what the trio of wildly different adventures consists of, the full list is as follows:

Jump Force

Featuring an eclectic mix of characters from popular Japanese Shonen Manga, Bandai Namco’s Jump Force lets players live out their dreams of pitting the likes of Dragon Ball’s Goku and One Piece’s Luffy against each other in a one-on-one battle and boasts some of the most sublime animations of any fighting game to date. And, of course, there are plenty of explosions.

Hunt: Showdown

From the same folks who brought you the seminal Crysis trilogy, Hunt: Showdown is a survival-based, first-person shooter with a sprinkling of horror elements thrown in for good measure. Either solo or in groups of two and three, your only objective in this world is to track down and eliminate massive monsters before the other team in order to claim a sizable bounty.

Stellaris: Console Edition

Grand strategy enthusiasts with the dream of one day exploring the stars will find themselves right at home with Paradox’s Stellaris. Explore the cosmos, grow your space empire and engage in battle with anyone foolish enough to get in the way of your ambitions.

Should any of the three above turn out to strike a chord, you can purchase them to keep for the following limited-time discounts. Enjoy!