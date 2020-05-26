Microsoft Reveals Four Free Games For Xbox Gold Members In June

The latest batch of games being made free for all Xbox Gold members next month have been revealed and already, it seems as if owners of Microsoft’s console aren’t best pleased with the picks. As usual, subscribers will have access to a total of four titles, one each from the original Xbox and 360 (via backwards compatibility) and two native to Xbox One.

The digital adventures that’ll be up for grabs throughout June and their associated dates of availability are as follows:

Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse

June 1st-30th

Coffee Talk

June 16th-July 15th

Destroy All Humans!

June 1st-15th

SINE MORA

June 16th-30th

According to Microsoft, the hand-picked selection represents over $63 in value and, if you’re into that sort of thing, 2200 gamerscore to collect.

So, what’s the issue? Well, a cursory glance over the announcement video’s comments section on YouTube reveals complaints ranging from repeat appearances from the likes of Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse to a general lack of first-party exclusives. Offer the same degree of spectacle-laden action as, say, Forza and Gears of War, they may not, then, but there’s certainly no shortage of quality this time around.

Destroy All Humans! remains one of the best open-world adventure games for the original Xbox and is well worth the revisit, while Coffee Talk, a gorgeous visual novel by indie studio Toge Productions, spins a short but fascinating tale in a fictionalized version of Seattle, Washington. With Shantae and SINE MORA providing plenty of platforming and shoot ’em up action to boot, there’s actually a ton of variety that’s sure to account for all tastes.

But what about you? Will you be digging into any (or all) of the above, or will you be waiting with fingers crossed for July’s announcement? Let us know in the usual place below!