Two More Heroes May Have Been Leaked For Marvel’s Avengers

Two new heroes may have accidentally been revealed ahead of schedule for Marvel’s Avengers.

Due to arrive in spring next year, early previews of the action-adventure title provided by developer Crystal Dynamics have been promising, to say the least. Six superheroes – Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Hulk, Black Widow and Ms Marvel – are confirmed to be playable on launch day, with a number of post-launch characters promised to arrive as free DLC. These sizable content drops will launch alongside new maps and areas (also free) and provide an entirely new way to play each time, so says the studio.

As to the identity of those mystery heroes Crystal intends to introduce, the developer has yet to make any such reveals, though it now appears as if someone else has inadvertently spoiled the surprise. An unlikely source, to be sure, but two new LEGO bundles listed on the toy manufacturer’s website seemingly implies that Hawkeye and Black Panther are highly likely to make an appearance in some form or fashion.

Check out images of the Speeder Bike Attack and Truck Take-Down packs – both scheduled for a January 1st release – below:

Now, we know what you’re thinking – both of these bundles could just as easily be intended to tie-in with events other than Marvel’s Avengers. True enough, but with both Hawkeye’s upcoming Disney Plus series and Black Panther 2 not due until 2021, there’s unlikely to be any relation there. What’s more, the villain included in both of these sets is none other than Advanced Idea Mechanics (AIM).

The organization is already known to feature heavily in Marvel’s Avengers as a primary antagonist, so the puzzle pieces fit neatly. This is far from confirmation of the pair’s appearance in the 2020 title, of course, and even if today’s development proves to be accurate, neither hero will necessarily be first. Fans have, after all, already spotted Ant-Man in various trailers, so it’s likely that Mr. Pym will be first in line to get a slot. We’ll see.

Marvel’s Avengers is out May 15th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Stadia.