Bluepoint Games Teases Demon’s Souls And Castlevania Remakes In Cryptic Tweet

Halloween might have passed for yet another year, but a cryptic Tweet posted by Bluepoint Games celebrating the spooky holiday still has fans frantically trying to decipher its contents.

The developer, for those unaware, is best known for its specializing in remakes and remasters rather than creating bespoke IPs and is often considered a leader in its respective field. Last year’s Shadow of the Colossus remake is the latest proof of its talent and, clearly impressed by its work on Team ICO’s cult classic, Sony is said to have already greenlighted several more reimaginings of its back catalogue. Among those is none other than FromSoftware’s Demon’s Souls, for which a re-release of some sort has long been rumoured to be in the works.

Assuming that to be true, it remains unclear if Bluepoint is truly at the project’s helm, though the Halloween-themed hint in question certainly seems to imply as much. In fact, it appears as if the studio is currently hard at work on reinvigorating several titles at once.

Check out the teaser below.

So calm this spooky night. A symphony of rumors – not one, but two – return from shadow. A resistance to dart home as black monsters escape twisted hills to wander lands and syphon souls. Filter your candy collections, soft from solid, and be eco-friendly. Have a metal Halloween. pic.twitter.com/mFFxI7BIDN — Bluepoint Games (@bluepointgames) October 31, 2019

We’re looking at one whopper of a mind-bending riddle, no doubt, but one commentator believes they’ve cracked the code and applied each phrase to a particular series as follows.

Symphony – Castlevania

Syphon souls – Syphon Filter or Demon’s Souls

Soft from solid – Metal Gear Solid

Not one but 2 – Multiple remakes in development

So, if (and that’s a big if) we’re to assume all the speculation up to this point is bang on the money, it seems likely that Bluepoint is working on two of the four titles in some capacity while the others are perhaps intended to be red herrings. Given that several Metal Gear Solid games have already been spruced up recently, I’m willing to guess that Konami’s series is the odd one out here.

We’ll ultimately have to wait and see either way, but if Demon’s Souls truly is on course for a re-release, we could get an official announcement at this year’s Video Game Awards. Stay tuned.