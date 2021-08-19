Call Of Duty: Vanguard Gets Launch Date, New Trailer, And More

Like gaming clockwork, Call of Duty has become a staple in the gaming world that releases every year. While we’ve known that Call of Duty: Vanguard has been in the works for a while, new news was released on the official PlayStation Blog alongside its official release date for PS4 and PS5 — November 5th, 2021.

A new trailer for the game was dropped as well, showing off small pieces of gameplay and dropping tidbits about what the story of the game might look like.

Multinational soldiers of WWII unite in Call of Duty: Vanguard, coming to PS5 and PS4 November 5.



New trailer plus first Campaign, Zombies, and Multiplayer details: https://t.co/38ksNpisCe pic.twitter.com/Ye7VxXlr86 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 19, 2021

The story is set to feature players coming together as Task Force One, a multinational group of soldiers so that they can experience battles across both the Eastern and Western fronts as well as those that took place in the Pacific and North Africa. The main characters of the game are as follows:

Sergeant Arthur Kingsley, 9th Parachute Battalion, British Army

Lieutenant Polina Petrova of the 138th Rifle Division, Red Army

Lieutenant Wade Jackson, Scouting Squadron Six, United States Navy

Private Lucas Riggs, 20th Battalion, Australian 9th Infantry Division, British Eighth Army

The game is set to have an unsurprising focus on multiplayer gameplay, but the developers have certainly gone above and beyond regardless for Vanguard. The game will launch with 20 total maps, 16 built into core gameplay, which will be detailed further in a future multiplay reveal that PlayStation says is, “coming soon.”

Not only is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s 2v2 Gunfight mode set to return, but a new crossover experience will continue the Dark Aether story found in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies. It is set to once more be a cooperative experience with PlayStation saying more details will be released on, “All Hallows Eve approaches,” which likely means a special trailer for Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies near late October.

Not only will there also be cross-compatibility between Warzone and Vanguard thanks to the BattlePass system as well as a new special map, but cross-generation play will be available as well so that regardless of console, players across the world can compete against each other on the battlefield.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is currently set to release on November 5th. Pre-Order bonuses are available and listed on the official PlayStation Blog.